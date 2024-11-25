College Basketball Pick'em Today: Monday Plays for PrizePicks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

The 2024-25 college basketball schedule sees games all day Monday, with a tip time of 10:30 a.m. ET in Daytona Beach, Fla. through 11:30 p.m. ET in Maui, Hawaii. The scheduled is littered with plenty of good games, with several ranked teams in action, including a top-5 battle in Maui between the Auburn Tigers and Iowa State Cyclones. We'll focus on the evening slate of games, giving you time to get situated.

Vladislav Goldin, C, Michigan

Goldin and his Wolverines teammates take on the Virginia Tech Hokies at the Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. with a tip time at 6 p.m. ET. The game can be viewed or streamed on FS1.

Goldin followed head coach Dusty May from FAU to Michigan, and he got off to a very slow start in his first taste of power conference basketball. He managed just two points in his Michigan debut, and he scored in single digits in each of his first four games. However, he was good for 12 points with three rebounds and three blocked shots in 22 minutes against Tarleton State last time out.

While Tarleton isn't in the same league as Virginia Tech, in terms of talent, Goldin is starting to get comfortable, and that's bad news for future opponents. And, the Hokies are allowing teams to score 69.1 PPG, which is middle of the road, while teams are hitting 44.8 percent from the field against Virginia Tech, which ranks in the bottom third of the nation.

Goldin takes a lot of high-percentage shots, and he has been getting to the free-throw line a little more frequently later, too. Whether he'll hit those shots is another story. He is just a 63.3 percent free-throw shooter in his collegiate career.

And, hey, for what it's worth, Goldin scored 14 points on 7-of-7 shooting against Virginia Tech last season in a holiday game in Kissimmee, Fla. as a member of FAU last season.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Vladislav Goldin, Over 8.5 Points

Damarco Minor, G, Oregon State

Minor pulls into Monday's game at The Super Pit in Denton against the North Texas Mean Green looking to maintain his thievery.

Minor has recorded two or more steals in four of his five games, including four thefts against Utah Tech in the opener. And, if you're concerned about a weak schedule boosting his numbers, he was good for two steals last time out against rival Oregon on Thursday.

In three games against Division I opponents this season, North Texas has committed 34 total turnovers, or 11.3 TPG. That gives Minor plenty of opportunity to get his sticky fingers on at least two balls to go the other way.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Damarco Minor, Over 1.5 Steals

Elliot Cadeau, G, North Carolina

Cadeau and his Tar Heels teammates take on the Dayton Flyers at the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, with a tip time of approximately 11:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Cadeau has gotten off to a quick start this season, and that's expected to continue against Dayton. His worse game so far game against top-ranked Kansas on Nov. 8 at Allen Fieldhouse, when he misfired on eight of his 11 field-goal attempts. In his other three games, he has had more makes than misses, including a sparkling 7-of-8 shooting night against Hawaii over on Oahu Saturday night in an 87-69 victory over the Rainbow Warriors.

Cadeau struggled in the rebounding department on Saturday, going for just one board, and he has averaged just 2.0 RPG in his past three games. That's why you'll want to pass on going Over 22.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts, and just focus on the points and assists target score. He has scored 17 or more points in three of his four games, and he has dished out seven or more dimes in three of his four games, including going for 12 points and seven points at Kansas.

Cadeau would have cashed this prop in three of four games to date, and he is as good play to do so against Dayton. The Flyers have been pretty decent defensively, but their Achilles heel is against the 3-pointer, as it allows 31.5 percent from behind the arc.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Elliot Cadeau, Over 19.5 Pts+Asts

