College Basketball Pick'em Today: Monday Plays for PrizePicks

The 2024-25 college basketball schedule isn't as robust on Monday, but we have a couple of intriguing games from the west coast. We'll focus on the Washington State-Nevada game at the Lawlor Events Center in Reno. I plan to pair these three picks with the Monday Night Football game between the Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos, as well as an NHL play or two.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Kobe Sanders, G, Nevada

The Washington State Cougars roll into "The Biggest Little City In The World" on Monday night with an impressive 6-2 record, but they have had a terrible time defensively. That's why we're going to use a pair of Nevada offensive players.

Sanders just dropped 27 points on Oklahoma State in the Shriners Children's Charleston Classic 5th Place Game on Sunday, hitting an efficient 7-of-10 from the field, including 3-of-5 from behind the 3-point line.

Washington State is allowed 76.3 points per game (PPG) this season, while teams are hitting an efficient 42.6 percent from the field, and 31.4 percent from behind the arc against them. Sanders will be front and center of a successful offensive attack at home for UNR.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Kobe Sanders, Over 18.5 Points

Nick Davidson, F, Nevada

Davidson should pair with his partner Sanders for a nice one-two offensive punch against the leaky D of the Cougs.

Davidson scored 23 points on 9-of-16 shooting in that victory over Okie State, while hitting a triple and the point total was his highest since he scored 26 in the opener against Sam Houston back on Nov. 4. Davidson also grabbed four boards, which was actually a season low for a game. Expect that number to go up against Wazzu, a team has been just so-so on the glass.

Again, the Cougs allow 76.3 PPG, so there is plenty of room for both Sanders and Davidson to shine. The latter will also chip in on the glass to get this total across the finish line.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Nick Davidson, Over 23.5 Pts+Rebs

Dane Erikstrup, F, Washington State

The physical, 6-foot-11 forward from Beaverton, Ore. is averaging 12.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG and 1.3 APG so far this season. However, he is coming off a stinker in the Acrisure Holiday Invitational Championship Game Wednesday against SMU. He ended up with just five points with one board and four personal fouls in 24 minutes.

Erikstrup can be good when he stays out of foul trouble, as he is a physical presence. However, he just cannot stay on the floor. He has four or more personal fouls in all but one of his eight games to date, and he has fouled out twice. He isn't helping anybody when he is grabbing some pine.

Nevada has a very good defense, allowing just 63.3 PPG, while limiting the opposition to just 39.0 percent shooting from the field. So, when Erikstrup is in there, don't expect him to be terribly efficient.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Dane Erikstrup, Under 17.5 Pts+Rebs

Monday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Monday:

