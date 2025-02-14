College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Friday, February 14

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It was another Meatloaf night, hitting two out of three plays on Thursday. While we're 12-2-1 across the past 15 plays in the previous five columns, I tend to go with the power play, not the flex play, and it has cost me money. I like to go all of nothing, but if you flexed these plays for the past week, it would be a night of winning bread every night. Let's knock out another 3-for-3. Again, it's worked out going simply with Over or More on points lately, rather than dabbling in the other categories, but we're going to go another way in this one. Anyway, it's Valentine's Day, and hopefully you'll 'love' these picks Friday.

Dylan Andrews, G, UCLA

UCLA completes its two-game trip to the Midwest with a stop in Indiana on Friday. Tip-off from the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall is set for 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Speaking of love, Bruins head coach Mick Cronin has LOVED the scheduling in the team's first year in the Big Ten. Who couldn't have foreseen that the west coast teams would hate the extensive and frequent traveling east?

Andrews has struggled over the past three games, averaging just 5.7 points per game (PPG), which is a full bucket below his season average of 7.7 PPG. He has at least one 3-pointer in eight straight games since he was shaken up in the Jan. 13 trip to Rutgers. He is averaging 4.6 assists per game (APG) in the past seven outings, too.

Andrews and the Bruins will be facing a Hoosiers team which allows 73.2 PPG, which ranks 231st in the nation. Indiana also allows teams to hit 43.4 percent from the field (161st), and 32.2 percent from behind the 3-point line (119th). Let's go high on the Andrews Pts+Asts projection.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Dylan Andrews, Over 11.5 Pts+Asts

Mackenzie Mgbako, F, Indiana

Normally, we try not to pic two players from the same. And, we mentioned above that we've primarily been taking the 'more/less' on points. However, this one is too tough to pass up.

Mgbako is coming off a disastrous seven-point game Tuesday at Michigan State, going 1-of-4 from the field, and 0-for-3 from behind the 3-point line. He did most of his damage at the free-throw line, where he went 5-of-6. His offensive production shouldn't be much better against a UCLA team which ranks 18th in the nation with just 63.9 PPG allowed. It also limits teams to 43.2 percent from the field, and 31.9 percent from downtown.

With UCLA's solid defense, Indiana should have a lot of missed shots. That's where Mgbako comes in. He had 11 rebounds last Saturday in a near-miss against a ranked Michigan team, and he has five or more rebounds in six of the past nine outings. Look for him to grab at least five boards Friday.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Mackenzie Mgbako, Over 4.5 Rebounds

Nick Davidson, F, Nevada

Davidson and the Wolf Pack meet the San Jose State Spartans in a Mountain West conference battle at Provident Credit Union Event Center in San Jose. Tip-off is at 10 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on FOX Sports 1.

Davidson enters this game on a roll, with a pair of 25-point bangers. He hit 10-of-12 from the field in 31 minutes against Fresno State on Monday, while adding six assists, two steals and a blocked shot with a pair of 3-pointers. He is averaging 25.0 PPG, 4.0 APG, 3.5 RPG, 1.0 SPG and 2.0 3PT per game across the past two starts.

In a game Jan. 18 against the Spartans in Reno, Davidson was good for 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting, while posting seven boards and four dimes to go along with a 3-pointer. Let's roll the dice on the Over for Pts+Rebs+Asts on Friday.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Nick Davidson, Over 25.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

