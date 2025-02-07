College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Friday, February 7

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

As we prepare for Friday's slate, apologies for Thursday are in order. We pat ourselves on the back when hitting all winners, fair is fair, and when the picks are garbage, we have to acknowledge that, too. On Thursday, Maryland's Derik Queen just missed going Over on his projections by a half-point, but the WCC picks of Paulius Murauskas from Saint Mary's, and Graham Ike from Gonzaga, weren't really very close. Both players flamed out, and the poor showing by Murauskas was a big reason Saint Mary's lost outright to San Francisco. Let's get back on track.

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Trey Kaufman-Renn, F, Purdue

The Trojans make the second and final stop of their road trip to the Chicagoland/Northwest Indiana area, facing off against the Boilermakers at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on FOX Sports 1.

USC allows 72.6 points per game (PPG), ranking 219th in the country, and it allows teams to hit 44.6 percent from the field. Against the three, USC does a pretty decent job, holding teams to just 31.7 percent, so that's why we're choosing a frontcourt option over the likes of Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith, etc.

Kaufman-Renn heads into this matchup with a head of steam, posting 23 or more points in four of the past five games, while making at least 10 successful field goals in three of the ppast four outings. Just go 'more' on TKR on the points.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Trey Kaufman-Renn, Over 20.5 Points

Kadary Richmond, G, St. John's

Richmond and the Red Storm travel to Gampel Pavilion in Storrs for a tip time of 8 p.m. ET. This Big East conference clash of ranked teams can be viewed on FOX.

The two-time defending national champion Huskies have allowed 68.6 PPG, ranking 88th. However, teams hit 42.6 percent from the field, while UConn has been tagged for a 36.8 percent pace from behind the 3-point line, rankings a surprising 340th in the nation. That's an area UConn is going to want to shore up in a hurry before the Big East and NCAA Tournaments.

Richmond looks to take advantage of the Huskies defense. He has scored 12 or more points in five in a row, and he is averaging 21.0 PPG in the past two games, while hitting three triples in the past three outings.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Kadary Richmond, Over 12 Points

Ian Martinez, G, Utah State

Nobody would blame you if you were to lean heavily upon several picks from the visiting Utah State Aggies. Fresno State has had a very difficult time in Mountain West Conference play this season, winning just a single game, and that came against the only winless team in the league, Air Force.

Fresno State will come in very frustrated after suffered a double-overtime loss at Save Mart Center against San Jose State. The Bulldogs have allowed 82.2 PPG, which is among the worst marks in the country, and they're equally bad in field-goal defense at 46.5 percent (321st) and 3-pointer defense at 35.0 percent (278th).

We'll go with the senior from Costa Rica, Martinez. He is actually 0-for-12 from behind the 3-point line in the past two games, struggling against New Mexico and Wyoming. The leaky defense of the Bulldogs should be the elixir to cure his shooting ills. He hit 18 total 3-pointers in a four-game span Jan. 11-25, so he is capable of scoring in bunches when his shot is falling. With little resistance, Friday might be one of those nights.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Ian Martinez, Over 17.5 Points

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.