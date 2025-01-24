This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's Friday, and we have a pretty solid slate of games. The nation's leading scorer is in action in the Villanova-Marquette game at 7 p.m. ET on FS1, while we get a ranked Big Ten battle with Michigan-Purdue tipping it off on FOX at 8 p.m. ET. We also have some West Coast action with UCLA-Washington meeting in Seattle in a Big Ten matchup on the left coast. It isn't a deep schedule, but there are a lot of meaningful games.

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Eric Dixon, F, Villanova

The nation's leading scorer, Dixon, is in action at Fiserv Forum against the Marquette Golden Eagles. He is averaging 24.9 points per game (PPG), and he is hitting 48.8 percent from the field through 19 games.

Marquette is allowing 66.5 PPG, but the Golden Eagles have allowed teams to hit 43.9 percent from the field against them. Still, they do a good job limiting the three, as Marquette allows teams to hit just 30.3 percent from behind the arc.

Dixon went for 29 points on 10-of-23 from the field, including five 3-pointers, but he has hit under his scoring average in four of the past five games. We're going to go low on Dixon's point total, as Marquette limits the opposition's possessions. He will have trouble hitting two dozen or more points.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Eric Dixon, Under 23.5 Points

Derek Simpson, G, Saint Joseph's

Simpson and the Hawks make the trip to UD Arena in Dayton to battle the Flyers in an Atlantic 10 conference matchup. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN2/ESPN+.

The Flyers have bounced back with two straight wins since having their 26-game regular-season home-court win streak snapped Jan. 15 in a loss to George Mason. However, Dayton has allowed 73.6 PPG in the past five games, and overall, the Flyers are allowing teams to hit 34.3 percent from behind the 3-point line.

Simpson struggled last time out in a win at Davidson, hitting just 3-of-9 from the field, finishing with seven points, seven rebounds and six assists. However, he is averaging 12.3 PPG in the past four games, while hitting nine triples. He is a very strong play to get to double-digits in points in this A-10 battle, while adding at least a handful of assists and rebounds.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Derek Simpson, Over 17.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Tyler Bilodeau, F, UCLA

The UCLA Bruins and Washington Huskies tip it off at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle at 11 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on FS1.

Bilodeau leads the Bruins with 14.6 PPG, one of three scorers in blue and gold to average double-digit points. He is hitting a very healthy 51.0 percent from the field, while knocking down triples at a 39.6 percent pace through 19 games. He can leave some points on the floor, hitting just 71.7 percent from the free-throw line, and it would be nice to see him pick up the pace in that category, or UCLA might not make a very deep run when the games really mean more in the spring.

Bilodeau laid an egg at Rutgers on Jan. 13, misfiring on all seven of his field-goal attempts, and two of his 3-pointer attempts, finishing with six points. However, he has gone for 15 or more points in five of his previous six outings, and eight of the past 10 contests.

Washington allows 72.2 PPG to rank 209th in the land, while giving up 45.3 percent from the field, which ranks in the bottom third of the country.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tyler Bilodeau, Over 15 Points

Friday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Friday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.