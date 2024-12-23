College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Monday, December 23

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Monday's college basketball slate has a handful of power conference games in action, including the top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers against in-state opponent Middle Tennessee. The Washington Huskies also host the Seattle Redhawks in a crosstown battle on the west coast.

Francis Nwaokorie, F, Loyola-Illinois

The Ramblers continue play Monday night at the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic against the College of Charleston.

Nwaokorie posted 11 points with five rebounds on 2-of-2 shooting and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line in 29 minutes against Oakland University. Now, he gets a chance to face a Charleston side which has struggled tremendously on the defensive end. The Cougars are allowing 76.2 points per game, which is among the worst marks in the nation. Charleston is allowing teams to hit 44.1 percent from the field, and 31.8 percent from behind the 3-point line.

Nwaokorie has hit seven 3-pointers in the past five games, averaging 9.8 PPG with 6.2 RPG. Facing the defensively-challenged Cougars should be the elixir to cure his scoring ills.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Francis Nwaokorie, Over 16.5 Pts+Rebs

Igor Milicic, F, Tennessee

The top-ranked Volunteers welcome the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders to Food City Arena in Knoxville. Top-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on SEC Network.

Milicic has struggled a bit in the past couple of games, averaging 5.5 PPG, while hitting 4-of-19 from the field, including 0-of-9 from behind the perimeter. He has managed just one assist apiece in the past two games.

We don't need him to tear it up offensively against the Blue Raiders. However, he has managed eight or more rebounds in four of the past five games, and seven of the previous nine outings. He should be able to get to at least eight boards against the small-ish Blue Raiders.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Igor Milicic, Over 7.5 Rebounds

Great Osobor, F, Washington

The Redhawks of Seattle meet the Huskies at Alaska Airlines Arena in Seattle with a tip time of 10 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on Big Ten Network.

Washington has 88.0 PPG in the past two games against Eastern Washington and Washington State, two other opponents from the Evergreen State. The Huskies should be able to keep the good times rolling on offense, as the Redhawks have allowed 71.6 PPG while teams are hitting 47.5 percent from the field, and 35.1 percent from behind the arc.

Osobor averaged 14.5 PPG, 6.5 RPG and 4.0 APG in the two games against EWU and Wazzu. He has posted at least 13 points in five of his past six games, while going for eight or more board in eight of 11 games. He is also good for four or more assists in six of the past seven outings. Osobor should be 'great' against Seattle on Monday night.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Great Osobor, Over 28.5 Pts-Rebs+Asts

