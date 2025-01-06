College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Monday, January 6

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

On Monday, we have a handful of power conference games, including the Minnesota Golden Gophers hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes in a Big Ten matchup at Williams Arena in Minneapolis at 9 p.m. ET. That game can be viewed or streamed on FOX Sports 1.

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

John Tonje, G, Wisconsin

Wisconsin has five different players to choose from in the points department at PrizePicks, with Tonje as the best value.

While John Blackwell is red-hot, coming off a 32-point performance last time out against Iowa, Tonje has a target of 16.5 points, which is a full basket under his season average of 18.6 PPG. The Badgers all figure to fill up the stat sheet against a Rutgers defense which just isn't very good. But, most of the others have a target score at or above their seasonal averages. For some reason, Tonje is projected to go under his season average by PrizePicks. Take advantage.

The Scarlet Knights allow 74.4 PPG to rank in the bottom third of the country defensively, while teams hit 43.7 percent from the floor and 34.9 percent from downtown, although among the worst in the Big Ten.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: John Tonje, Over 16.5 Points

Noah Reynolds, G, TCU

The Horned Frogs figure to struggle on the scoreboard against the No. 1 ranked scoring defense in the nation. The Houston Cougars allow just 54.7 PPG, while also ranking No. 1 with a 33.7 defensive field-goal percentage.

However, when TCU does score, Reynolds will be front and center. He is averaging 11.3 PPG, and he has a projection slightly under his season totals.

Reynolds has been red-hot lately, going for 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting a 63-62 win over Kansas State in a defensive battle, and he is averaging 18.7 PPG across the past three outings. He has four 3-pointers in the past two contests, too, and he'll need at least one or two here to get him across the finish line.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Noah Reynolds, Over 10.5 Points

Bruce Thornton, G, Ohio State

We're going to keep it simple in the third leg, and roll with a guard and his point total in the nightcap, too.

Thornton comes in with a ton of confidence. He scorched Kentucky for 30 points in a 20-point win in the CBS Sports Classic on Dec. 21, and he dropped 33 points in the win Dec. 29 against Indiana State. Thornton (and the rest of the Buckeyes) took a step back in Friday's 69-62 loss to Michigan State, but that's even more reason to trust him. He had just 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting, including 0-for-5 from downtown.

Minnesota isn't nearly as efficient as Sparty defensively. The Golden Gophers allow teams to hit 42.6 percent from the field, which is middle of the road, and they're a dismal 242nd in the nation against the 3-pointer, allowing teams to hit 34.0 percent. Look for Thornton and the Ohio State offense to get things revved up again.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Bruce Thornton, Over 13.5 Points

