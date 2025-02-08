College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Saturday, February 8

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

On Friday night, we went 2-0-1 with our picks. Kadary Richmond of St. John's posted 12 points - which was right on his number - in the upset of UConn. I've found that keeping it simple and going with the points less/more play for a majority of the picks is the way to go. We'll look to continue building that bankroll for the rest of the college hoops season.

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Stefan Todorovic, F, Pepperdine

In West Coast Conference (WCC) action, the Washington State Cougars and Pepperdine Waves meet at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, WA. Tip time is set for 6 p.m. EST, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

Washington State have been abysmal on defense allowing 75.9 points per game to rank 301st in the country. The Cougars are allowing teams to hit 44.2 percent from the field, which is in the bottom-third overall, though they're somewhat decent defending threes.

Since they're solid along the perimeter, we'll play Todorovic to get the job done in the paint. He's coming off a stinker going 2-of-13 from the field where he finished with six points. It was Todorovic's first time failing to hit double-digits in 18 games going back to Nov. 22 at Northwestern. He should get back on track in the scoring department against Wazzu's leaky defense.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Stefan Todorovic, Over 17.5 Points

Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke

The No. 2 ranked Blue Devils hit the road for Littlejohn Arena in the upstate to battle the Tigers in an ACC clash.

While Clemson only allow 67.1 PPG, they concede 43.0 percent from the field and 32.8 from downtown. That's great news for a Duke team racking up 80.5 PPG while hitting 48.0 percent from the field and 36.9 from outside.

Proctor has picked up the pace after going ice-cold against Wake Forest and NC State last week averaging 16.5 PPG while hitting a combined six 3-pointers through two outings. Against Clemson, he should be able to get free for at least a triple or two to boost his scoring total.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tyrese Proctor, Over 10 Points

Zvonimir Ivisic, F, Arkansas

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Arkansas Razorbacks square off at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, AR. at 8:30 p.m. EST, and the matchup can be viewed or streamed on ESPN.

If you're unfamiliar, Bama games are fun to watch. They score a lot of points, and also allow plenty. In fact, the Tide are No. 1 in the nation with 90.3 PPG while they concede 78.4. The latter puts them 330th overall, so we'll look to the Razorbacks' offense.

Ivisic is worth a look in this potential shootout. He's posted double-digits in points from three of the last five games with 10 or more rebounds in two. Ivisic is averaging 10.8 PPG, 7.2 RPG, and 1.6 APG during that stretch. He's also 10 blocked shots in the same timeframe - if you want to go that path - while hitting 10 threes. There's a lot to like about Ivisic's versatility against the Crimson Tide.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Zvonimir Ivisic, Over 18.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

