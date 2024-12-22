College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Sunday, December 22

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Sunday's college basketball schedule has several ranked teams playing. We also have a handful of other power conference teams meeting in league play, while the holiday tournaments ramp up again, too. Let's get back on track after an ugly performance on Saturday.

Parsa Fallah, F, Oregon State

The Iranian-born big man managed just eight points in 20 minutes last time out against Sacramento State in a 37-point rout. His playing time was the least since Nov. 15 against Cal State Fullerton, also a lopsided game.

The Beavers have won the past four games by at least 12 points, and two of the past four outings have been decided by 33 or more points. His minutes have been limited in routs, or due to personal fouls, so playing him comes with some risk.

However, Sunday's game against the College of Charleston should be a close contest. The Cougars allow 76.4 points per game, while teams are hitting 43.8 percent from the field against him. Fallah should be able to dominate in the paint and get to his point projections as long as he doesn't get into foul trouble.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Parsa Fallah, Over 12.5 Points

Chibuzo Agbo, G, USC

The Trojans of USC welcome the Southern Jaguars of the SWAC to Galen Center on Sunday, and the tip time is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. The game can be viewed on Big Ten Network.

Agbo and the Trojans should be able to score plenty against a Jaguars defense which has struggled. Southern has allowed 70.2 PPG, while teams are hitting 43.7 percent from the floor, while allowing a ridiculous 36.0 percent from the perimeter. Southern's 3-pointer defense is among the worst in the nation.

Agbo should find plenty of open looks Sunday. He has two or more 3-pointers made in the past five games, including five triples against Cal State Northridge, finishing with 23 points in 39 minutes. Look for Agbo to easily get to the Over here.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Chibuzo Agbo, Over 12.5 Points

Juwan Gary, F, Nebraska

Gary and Nebrasketball face Murray State at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu in the Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic, as holiday tournaments rev back up.

The senior Gary was front and center in an 85-68 win over Indiana last time out on Dec. 13. He finished with 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting, while hitting 2-of-4 from behind the 3-pointer line, while ending up with five rebounds and an assist in 32 minutes.

Gary should be able to shine which is so-so defensively, allowing 67.0 PPG while teams are hitting 42.1 percent from the field. The Huskers frontcourt should be able to push around the Racers in the pain, and Gary should be a big-time physical presence down low.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Juwan Gary, Over 16.5 Pts-Rebs

