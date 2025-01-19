College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Sunday, January 19

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's Sunday, and you can either exclusively use this 3-play for college hoops at PrizePicks, or you could choose to mix them and match them with some NFL Playoff action, etc. The slate is short and sweet on Sunday, but we have several ranked teams in action, including a head-to-head battle between top-25 Big Ten teams, with Illinois and Michigan State clashing in East Lansing at noon EST.

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Tre White, G, Illinois

White has struggled in the month of January, and things don't figure to get much easier with a noon time tip-off at Breslin Center in East Lansing.

White hit just 2-of-9 from the field with five points and six rebounds across 24 minutes at Indiana, and he even misfired on one of his two free-throw attempts. Prior to that in an upset loss to USC last Saturday, he hit just 3-of-12 from the field, and 0-of-4 from behind the 3-point line, while doing most of his work from the charity stripe with a 5-of-5 night.

White is a streaky shooter, but he is going to have a tough time solving a suffocating Sparty D which allows just 67.2 points per game (PPG), while limiting teams to just 39.9 percent from the field, and only 29.4 percent from behind the arc. White is just 1-of-11 from downtown across the past five games. Go low on his point projection in this marquee conference battle.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tre White, Under 11.5 Points

Jayden Ndjigue, G, UMass

This is an interesting play. The Minutemen host the La Salle Explorers at Mullins Center in Amherst, Mass. at 2 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on USA Network.

UMass gets a crack against a La Salle defense which has struggled immensely, allowing 75.0 PPG, which ranks 282nd in the nation, while teams are dropping in shots from the field at a 45.1 percent clip. That sounds like a team the Minutemen should do well against, and they probably will. Ndjigue? That's another story.

Ndjigue managed just two points in 18 minutes before fouling out in a wild 120-118 3OT win at Fordham last time out Wednesday. He has gone for single-digit point totals in seven of the past eight outings, while going for two or fewer assists in eight straight outings. He'll get a smattering of boards, but he has been limited to just three boards in the past two games. Ndjigue might get it back soon, but for now, let's keep going low on his projections until he gets untracked.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jayden Ndjigue, Under 11.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Noah Reynolds, G, TCU

OK, it all can't be negative. We're not going to go 3-for-3 on Under plays. Let's cheer something on to exceed expectations on Sunday.

Reynolds has been rolling along, going for 18.0 PPG, 3.5 APG and 2.0 RPG in the past six games. A good measuring stick game was in Houston on Jan. 6 against a solid defensive club. and he ended up with 19 points, two rebounds and an assist, exceeding his DFS expectations despite the fact he was held to 0-for-5 from behind the 3-point line.

The Baylor Bears will provide quite the challenge, as they limit teams to just 68.3 PPG, while limiting teams to 42.9 percent from the field. However, Baylor struggles along the perimeter, as teams are hitting 36.9 percent from downtown, which ranks near the bottom of the nation. That's where Reynolds will make a lot of noise.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Noah Reynolds, Over 20.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

