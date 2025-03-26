College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Thursday, March 27

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

College Basketball Picks: PrizePicks DFS Plays for Thursday's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Games

We're on to the Sweet Sixteen in the NCAA Tournament. My, how time flies. There has been some excitement in this tournament, but it's unfortunate that Arkansas is the biggest "Cinderella" in the field. We haven't had the tremendous upsets and nail-biter games, although the Colorado State-Maryland game was pretty epic. Anyway, let's get back on track with some winners for Thursday.

Richie Saunders, G, BYU

Holy tater tots! Saunders has certainly made a name for himself on the college basketball scene. I mean, who doesn't love tater tots? If you haven't heard the story yet, his grandfather invented the popular snack, and, of course, he has an NIL deal with a tater tot maker.

Saunders helped fry the Wisconsin Badgers in the second round, going for 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 3-of-4 from behind the 3-point line, and 4-of-4 from the free-throw stripe. He also added seven rebounds with one assist. Saunders is certainly more than just the 'tots' guy.

Saunders and his teammates should have a field day against Alabama, a team which scores plenty, and gives up plenty. The Tide scored 91.1 points per game (PPG), first in the nation. Alabama has to score at a feverish pace, as it allows 81.4 PPG (356th), while teams hit at a 42.5 percent (97th) clip. This game could be the most fun game of the entire Sweet Sixteen, and Saunders should have a giant stat line.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Richie Saunders, Over 25 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Derik Queen, F, Maryland

We've highlighted Queen before, and he has served us well on our PrizePicks plays in the past.

The freshman, part of the "Crab Five" for the Terrapins, made Metallica proud as the Hero of the Day against Colorado State. He kissed the final shot off the glass for an honest-to-goodness buzzer-beater against Colorado State, something which, frankly, had been lacking from this season's NCAA Tournament. You'll definitely see that again on "One Shining Moment", regardless of how far Maryland ends up going.

Queen ended up with 17 points, six rebounds and an assist with two blocked shots and two 3-pointers against CSU, and he had 12 points and 15 boards with two swats against Grand Canyon. Since Queen blocked shots aren't available here, we'll simply go 'More' on his points and rebounds. Florida isn't super giving, with 69.3 PPG (93rd) allowed, but it is just so-so on the defensive glass. If Queen gets there, it will be because of his offensive rebounding ability.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Derik Queen, Over 26 Pts+Rebs

Tyrese Proctor, G, Duke

The 6-foot-6 junior from Sydney, Australia might be playing the best basketball of his career in this postseason.

In the ACC Tournament Final, he racked up 19 points on 6-of-14 from the field, with each attempt from downtown, while adding two assist and a rebound March 15. In the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Mount St. Mary's, he racked up 19 points with six more 3-pointers. Against Baylor, a much stiffer test, he was good for seven 3-pointers, ending up with 25 points, two assists and a rebound.

While Arizona has played well in recent weeks, it is still a mess defensively. The Wildcats allow 72.1 PPG (193rd), while teams are hitting 33.0 percent (145th) from behind the 3-point line. That's music to the ears of future players or Proctor, as he has been a dead-eye from downtown lately.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tyrese Proctor, Over 14.5 Points

Thursday's College Basketball PrizePicks Picks

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Thursday:

*If you play Proctor, you cannot play Flagg with the bonus. Picks must be from at least two different teams.

