College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Thursday, March 6

Man, it was another "Meat Loaf Night", hitting two outta three. It is bad, if you don't flex it. I want three. I need three. There ain't no way, I'm ever gonna love just two wins. OK, that's enough silliness and singing. The slate for Thursday initially had just the FAU-UAB game available, but more games were added in the morning, so we can cobble together a nice three-game pick pack. Let's make it perfect.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Jacari Lane, G, North Alabama

If the UNA Lions make the NCAA Tournament, Lane has the potential to do a Fort Minor, and you'll remember the name. He has that 'it' for the postseason, and a flare for the dramatic.

The Lions play Jacksonville in the ASUN Conference Semifinals, and the No. 2 seed North Alabama was co-regular season champs with Lipscomb.

Lane went off against Austin Peay in the Quarterfinals, dropping 31 points on 9-of-13 shooting, and he was unconscious from behind the 3-point line with seven makes on eight tries. He has racked up 20 or more points in three straight, and six of the past seven games, with only an 18-point showing at Lipscomb Feb. 20 to ruin the run. He posted 25 points in a 13-point win over the Dolphins on Feb. 15, and he got to the free-throw line a season-high 12 times, making 10 of the attempts.

Just a little history, but did you know Jacksonville once made the national final against UCLA on March 21,1970. Well, JU isn't sniffing any postseason this year, thanks to Lane. The Dolphins allow 70.9 points per game (PPG) on defense, ranking 150th nationally, while allowing teams to hit 44.0 percent (188th) and 34.1 percent (219th) from behind the 3-point line. Go high on Lane.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jacari Lane, Over 19.5 Points

Yaxel Lendeborg, F, UAB

Lendeborg sounds like a character from like Game of Thrones or something. I don't know, I just watch sports, and listen to a lot of music, apparently, but his name sounds mythical or something.

Lendeborg's production has been down a little in recent games, averaging just 11.3 PPG with 8.3 RPG in the past three outings, and he had zero assists last time out against a ranked Memphis team on Sunday.

Look for Lendeborg to ramp things up against his old pals FAU on Thursday. In the first meeting in Boca Raton, Lendeborg posted 22 points on an efficient 10-of-13 shooting, while adding 10 rebounds and seven assists. He also added two blocked shots and a steal for good measure.

FAU's defense has struggled mightily in coach John Jakus' first season, as the bevy of transfer portals in Boca have jelled offensively, but defense is still a disaster. FAU allows 75.9 PPG (294th), 43.4 percent (157th) from the field and 37.7 percent (354th) from behind the 3-point line.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Yaxel Lendeborg, Over 33 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State

I have to admit, I am a big fan of Richardson. You've seen him dot this column a few times this season. Against a bad Iowa defense, you know we're loading up on some J-Rich.

The Hawkeyes allow 79.2 PPG (340th) and 48.0 percent (355th) from the field, among the worst rankings in the nation. Iowa also allows teams to hit 34.9 percent (268th) from behind the 3-point line. That's great news for Richardson's scoring potential.

Richardson had some issues against Wisconsin last time out, going for just 11 points on 4-of-9 shooting, although he did connect 3-of-6 from downtown. He had three fouls, and was limited to just 21 points. He has double-digit points in seven straight outings, including a pair of 20+ point performances. He should be able to get loose for a big game against the leaky Hawkeyes D.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jase Richardson, Over 14.5 Points

