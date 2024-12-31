College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Tuesday, December 31

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's the final day of the 2024 calendar year. Thanks for reading this season so far, and I hope everybody has a healthy, prosperous and Happy New Year!

My early resolution is to bounce back after Monday's disaster. Full disclosure, we weren't even close in yesterday's column. You can't just pat yourself on the back when you get 'em right, and sometimes you have to eat a little crow. Let's finish on a high note for the final day of 2024!

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Max Shulga, G, VCU

The Rams head north to Olean, N.Y. to tangle with the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in the Atlantic 10 opener for both sides. Tip-off from the Reilly Center is at 2 p.m. ET, and it can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

Shulga is hitting 51.2 percent from the field, while going 44.4 percent from downtown. He has been a dead-eye this season from the perimeter, hitting at least one 3-pointer in five in a row, including six triples in a victory Dec. 4 against Georgia Southern.

St. Bonaventure has a pretty strong defense, allowing just 59.7 PPG, although teams are hitting 30.3 percent from downtown. If somebody on the Rams is going to get free for a decent amount of points, it is the senior from Kyiv, Ukraine.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Max Shulga, Over 14.5 Pts

Ethan Taylor, G, Air Force

OK, this one takes a little bit of a leap of faith, but hear me out. This game tips off at 4 p.m. ET from Clune Arena in The Springs.

Air Force's Taylor has struggled in the past two games, hitting just 2-of-13 from the field, including 1-of-11 from downtown. He is averaging just 2.5 points per game in those two contests, which is, and it's an understatement, not very good.

However, Taylor should come alive against a UNLV defense which has been very giving. Not only do the Runnin' Rebels allow 70.3 PPG, but teams are connecting at a 43.0-percent clip from the field, while knocking down shots at a 35.0-percent clip from behind the arc. Taylor should have ample opportunity, and very little resistance, to break out of his shooting slump in this second conference game of the season for the Falcons

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Ethan Taylor, Over 11.5 Points

Mason Falslev, G, Nevada

It was a toss-up between Falslev and his backcourt partner Ian Martinez for this prop, but Falslev is a lot more accurate from behind the 3-point line. Both players have the same point projection.

Falslev will hopefully help us ring in the New Year on the east coast with a winner, like literally. It will be midnight ET, and Nevada will be in action at the Lawler Events Center in Reno, likely playing in the second half. Falslev leads the surprising 12-1 Utah State side with 17.2 PPG and 6.3 RPG, with the latter being a little surprising for a guard. Those are Dwyane Wade-type numbers.

Anyway, Falslev should find plenty of open spaces against a Nevada team which allows teams to hit 34.1 percent from behind the 3-point line, which ranks in the bottom third in the nation.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Mason Falslev, Over 16.5 Points

Tuesday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Tuesday:

Max Shulga, VCU, Over 14.5 Points

Ethan Taylor, Air Force, Over 11.5 Points

Mason Falslev, Utah State, Over 16.5 Points

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.