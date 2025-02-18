College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Tuesday, February 18

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We crashed back to Earth on Monday, as "The Doctor" missed by a half-point, as the good Lord giveth, and the good Lord taketh away. That's why I said Monday, never apologize for those wins by a half-point, like we had on Sunday. And Duke's Cooper Flagg might be the best player in the country, but he never got off the ground, in terms of 3-pointers, against Virginia. Let's rebound on Tuesday night.

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Tamin Lipsey, G, Iowa State

The Cyclones host the Colorado Buffaloes at Hilton Coliseum in Ames on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

Lipsey heads into this game with exactly 11 points in each of the past two games, while going for 11 or more in five of the previous six outings. This is a rematch with the Buffaloes, as Lipsey was 4-of-10 from the field with 10 points, two rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes in a 79-69 win in Boulder. He also hit 1-of-4 from behind the 3-point line, while going 1-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Lipsey will try and solve a Colorado defense which has allowed 71.6 points per game (PPG) to rank 181st in the nation, while allowing 43.3 percent (161st) from the field, and 33.3 percent (175th) from behind the 3-point line. Look for Lipsey to get to at least 11 points again.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tamin Lipsey, Over 10.5 Points

Finley Bizjack, G, Butler

Bizjack and the Bulldogs take the short jaunt down Interstate 74 from Indianapolis to Cincinnati to battle the Musketeers at 8 p.m. ET at Cintas Center, and the game can be viewed or streamed on Peacock.

Bizjack has been plugged in, and in business, in the past four outings. He has hit more shots than he has missed in the four-game span, going for 12 or more points in each of the outings, averaging 14.8 PPG, and he has 15 or more points in five of the past seven contests. Bizjack is on fire from behind the arc, too, hitting at least two 3-pointers in each of those seven outings.

The Musketeers defense has struggled mightily, allowing 70.9 PPG (157th), while teams are hitting 44.0 percent (202nd) against XU, while giving up 33.1 percent (165th) from behind the arc. Look for Bizjack to stay hot from downtown.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Finley Bizjack, Over 10 Points

Nick Boyd, G, San Diego State

Boyd, the former FAU Owls standout with a Final Four appearance, decided if you can't beat them, join them. FAU lost to the Aztecs in the Final Four in Houston in 2023, and after Dusty May pulled up stakes for Michigan, Boyd gave San Diego State a jingle, and here we are.

He and his new team face a terrible Fresno State side at Viejas Arena in San Diego at 11 p.m. ET on CBSSN in the latest tip-off of the evening.

These teams met on Dec. 4 at the Save Mart Center in The Valley back on Dec. 4, with San Diego State pounding Fresno State 84-62. Boyd was a disastrous 1-of-10 from the field, and 0-for-5 from behind the line, going for six points. He looks to rebound after that ugly showing against a dismal Bulldogs defense which gives up 81.7 PPG (354th), 47.1 percent from the field (334th) and 34.9 percent (276th) from downtown.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Nick Boyd, Over 14.5 Points

