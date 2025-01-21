College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Tuesday, January 21

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

On Tuesday, we have a full slate on the college hardwood after a limited menu on Monday night. There are plenty of ranked teams on the slate, including an SEC battle between Mississippi State and Tennessee featuring a pair of top-15 teams. It's an intriguing slate from the early window through the west coast games with three 11 p.m. EST tip times.

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

RJ Melendez, F, Mississippi State

Melendez is a tremendous play, and I definitely plan to include him in my lineup Tuesday. His projections seem awfully low given his recent offensive outburst.

Melendez was good for 12 points, eight rebounds and a pair of 3-pointers against Ole Miss on Saturday, while posting 15 points and 10 rebounds on 5-of-12 shooting the previous game at No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday. He has averaged 15.0 PPG in the past four games, while going for seven or more rebounds in three of the previous four contests. He won't help you out much in the assists department, but he'll get his fair share of points and rebounds. Just focus on those areas.

Melendez and the Bulldogs won't have an easy time, however. The Volunteers rank fourth in the nation with just 58.8 PPG allowed, while teams are hitting just 36.4 percent from the field. However, when Mississippi State is able to score, Melendez will be part of the action.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: RJ Melendez, Over 13.5 Pts+Rebs

Stevie Mitchell, G, Marquette

The Golden Eagles figure to be in a foul mood when they invade Prudential Center to take on the Pirates of Seton Hall on Tuesday night. Marquette was upended in Milwaukee 59-57 in a low-scoring loss against Xavier, its first in the Big East this season.

Marquette shot just 37.1 percent (23-of-62) from the field in that one, with Mitchell going just 2-of-11 from the field. He was still able to end up with seven points and five rebounds, while adding four steals, but that was a far cry from his regular numbers. He has a total of just 15 points in his past two games, so he is due. Mitchell had 10 or more points in the five games prior from Dec. 18 to Jan. 7.

Seton Hall ranks 275th in the nation in defensive field-goal percentage at 45.0 percent, so Mitchell and his Marquette buddies should face very little resistance.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Stevie Mitchell, Over 12.5 Pts+Asts

Patrick McCaffery, F, Butler

This one jumped off the page at me. McCaffery needs just a single assist to hit the Over. He isn't overly giving, posting just 1.2 APG this season, but he picked up two dimes last time out against Seton Hall, and he has managed at least one assist in five of the past six games.

The Bulldogs meet the two-time defending national champion UConn Huskies, and they are allowing 68.1 PPG with 10.0 assists per game allowed. That doesn't seem like very many, but all McCaffery needs is one single assist.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Patrick McCaffery, Over 0.5 Assists

Tuesday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Tuesday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.