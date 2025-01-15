This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Like Matthew McConaughey would say, "All right, all right, all right!". We were 3-for-3 on the PrizePicks selections on Tuesday night. Let's do it again on Wednesday, shall we? We have a sea of good games on Hump Day, including some intriguing games from the Big 12. Let's get it.

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Jaylen Curry, G, UMass

Curry and the Minutemen hit the road to battle Fordham in an A-10 conference game at Rose Hill Gym in the Bronx in a battle to stay out of the basement.

Whenever you see Fordham appear as an opponent, take advantage. The Rams have allowed 75.8 PPG (289th in the nation), while teams are hitting 46.7 percent (324th) against them from the field. Fordham is also allowing teams to hit 34.4 percent (253rd) from downtown, too.

Curry managed 15 points last time out at George Mason despite a 4-of-13 shooting night, and he has going for 15 or more points in two of the past three outings. Again, Fordham's defense. That's really all you need to know.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jaylen Curry, Over 14 Points

Milos Uzan, G, Houston

The West Virginia Mountaineers and Houston Cougars meet in a top-25 battle at Fertitta Center in Houston. Tip time is scheduled for 8 p.m., and it's shocking this marquee game is only available on ESPN+. Anyway...

Uzan has struggled in the points department lately, going for just 8.0 PPG in the past three outings, last hitting for double digits on Dec. 30 at Oklahoma State before the ball dropped to ring in 2025.

Uzan isn't about to level up on offense against West Virginia, either, as it's a tough matchup for the Cougars. The Mountaineers allow just 63.9 PPG to rank 23rd nationally, while ranking 13th in both defensive field-goal percentage (38.4 percent) and defensive 3-point percentage (28.1 percent).

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Milos Uzan, Under 12.5 Pts+Rebs

Ishmael Leggett, G, Pitt

The Panthers battle the Florida State Seminoles at Tucker Center in Tallahassee, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPNU.

Florida State has been so-so with 11 victories this season, ranking 10th in the ACC, but the one thing it does well is play defense. The Seminoles allow teams to hit just 30.3 percent to rank 58th nationally.

Leggett has been erratic from behind the arc. He was an impressive 4-of-6 from downtown against Louisville on Saturday, but prior to that he was 0-for-4 in the previous two outings at Duke and home against Stanford. Let's go low on Leggett's triple total against the Noles.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Ishmael Leggett, Under 1.5 3-Pointers

Wednesday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Wednesday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.