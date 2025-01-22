College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Wednesday, January 22

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

On Wednesday night, we have a handful of ranked teams in action. In addition, the Houston Cougars host the Utah Utes in a rescheduled game from Tuesday thanks to some rare winter weather on the Gulf Coast. We'll eye an A-10 game, a Big Ten clash and a Big 12 battle on this Hump Day.

Des Watson, G, Loyola-Chicago

Watson heads into this Atlantic 10 Conference clash against Fordham looking to stay hot. With the Rams allowing 78.3 points per game (PPG), and a dismal 46.4 percent in defensive field-goal percentage, Watson should be able to do just that. The Rams also allow teams to get loose for 34.9 percent from behind the arc.

Watson heads into this game averaging 19.5 PPG in the past two games, while posting 3.5 RPG and 3.0 APG and knocking down a total of six 3-pointers. He leads the team in scoring by just a hair over Jayden Dawson (12.5 PPG) and Sheldon Edwards Jr. (12.4 PPG), but he does more in the rebounding and assists categories, too.

Back Watson to come up big against one of the worst defensive teams in the nation. Fordham has allowed 83 or more points in five of the past seven games, including a 120-118 3 OT loss to UMass last time out.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Des Watson, Over 21.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Chibuzo Agbo, G, USC

Agbo and the Trojans roll into Lincoln for the first conference battle between these schools on the hardwood.

Nebrasketball has a somewhat respectable defense, allowing just 70.0 PPG, while teams hit just 41.2 percent against them from the field. However, if the Cornhuskers have an Achilles heel, it defending the three. Teams are hitting 33.5 percent from behind the 3-point line against Nebraska.

Agbo has been struggling lately, going for 11 or fewer points in four of the past five outings, while posting two or fewer assists in 11 of the past 13 games. He has missed more shots than makes in four of the past five games, too, going just 39.2 percent (22-of-56). Until Agbo starts heating up, keep fading him.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Chibuzo Agbo, Under 14.5 Pts+Asts

Coleman Hawkins, F, Kansas State

Hawkins heads into Wednesday's battle at Baylor brimming with confidence. Last time out at rival Kansas, Hawkins was good for 15 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in 40 minutes despite a 5-of-14 shooting night. He has posted 11 or more points in five of the past six games, and he has two double-doubles during the span.

In his past four games, Hawkins is averaging 12.5 PPG, 6.8 RPG and 6.0 APG, He is a good bet to exceed expectations against a Baylor defense which has been leaky at times.

Baylor has allowed 68.6 points per game, while teams are hitting 43.4 percent against the Bears. Also, uncharacteristic of most Scott Drew teams, Baylor ranks among the worst units in the nation defending against the 3-pointer, allowing the opposition to hit 38.0 percent.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Coleman Hawkins, Over 22.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

