College Basketball Pick'em Today: Sunday Plays for PrizePicks

On Sunday, we have seven ranked teams in action, including three teams previously ranked in the Top 10 taking losses earlier in the week. We could see some serious shuffling of the rankings on Monday. And, full disclosure, we took an L on Saturday. It taught me a lesson, as I have dislike for playing the Under on players. It's way more fun to cheer for a player to succeed and make shots, rather than cheer for mistakes and miscues. Let's get back on track Sunday cheering for success.

Ernest Udeh Jr., C, TCU

The Vanderbilt Commodores of the SEC pay a visit to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth at 12:30 p.m. ET, and this game can be viewed on ESPNU.

While this game might not feature a ranked team, it is an interesting game nonetheless. TCU is looking to build momentum after a nice 76-72 victory against Xavier. Udeh was front and center in the slight upset, tying a season high with 13 points with six rebounds, three assists and three steals on 5-of-8 shooting across 34 minutes.

Udeh should have another successful afternoon with the counting stats, as Vanderbilt might be 8-1 overall on the season, but it has been defensively-challenged. The Commodores allow 69.8 points per game (PPG), while opposing teams are hitting 42.4 percent on field goals and 35.7 percent from behind the 3-point line, among the worst marks in the nation. While that 3-pointer stat might make you consider Trazarien White to go Over instead, Udeh is just fine. He'll have plenty of high-percentage looks down low, and might go Over on points alone.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Ernest Udeh Jr., Over 15.5 Pts+Rebs

Tyrese Hunter, G, Memphis

The Memphis Tigers lost a measuring-stick game to Auburn last week but rebounded with a victory Louisiana Tech. Now, they will look to flex a little bit of muscle on Arkansas State at FedEx Forum. Tip time is set for 4 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPNU.

Hunter took on more of a scoring role in the Maui Invitational, as he was feeling it at the offensive end. He averaged 24.5 PPG with 6.0 3PT per game against UConn and Michigan State, and he was a bit of a one-track player.

In the title game against Auburn, and against Louisiana in the first game back on the mainland, Hunter has expanded his horizons again. He has 11 boards in the past two games, and he has at least four rebounds in six of his eight outings this season. Against a smallish Arkansas State team which actually plays pretty good defense, Hunter will be a key cog in the rebounding department.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tyrese Hunter Over 4 Rebounds

Hassan Diarra, G, UConn

UConn takes a trip down to Moody Center in Austin looking to make a sports weekend even worse for Longhorns faithful like Matthew McConnaughey and the Dallas Criers Club. He certainly looked sad after leaving Mercedes-Benz Stadium after losing to Georgia (again!) in overtime to a backup QB. Hopefully he doesn't fly home to jinx the hoops team, too.

After a disastrous three-game losing streak in the islands against Memphis, Colorado and Dayton, the Huskies have returned home for victories against UMES and Baylor. The latter was very impressive against a fellow ranked team, and Diarra was able to chip in with nine points, seven assists and two rebounds despite an ugly 1-of-6 shooting night, including 0-of-5 from behind the 3-point line.

The Texas defense is pretty amazing, allowing just 61.5 PPG, while teams are hitting just 37.4 percent from the field. If UConn is going to have success in Austin Sunday, it will be up to the perimeter shooters. That's where Diarra comes in. He had made six of his past 12 3-pointers before Wednesday's off shooting night, and he should rebound against a Texas D which allows teams to hit 33.7 percent from behind the arc. He also has five or more assists in each of the past four games. Look for Diarra to exceed his totals.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Hassan Diarra Over 12.5 Pts+Asts

