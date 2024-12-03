College Basketball Pick'em Today: Tuesday Plays for PrizePicks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

The 2024-25 college basketball schedule has some stinkers in the early window, but things pick up quite a bit as the night goes along. Syracuse and Tennessee tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET in the only real notable game in the early window, but we have five ranked teams tipping off at 9 p.m. ET or later, while Washington and UCLA battle for the first time as members of the Big Ten conference at 10:30 p.m. ET.

On a side note, prayers go out to the family of St. John's legendary coach Lou Carnesecca, who passed away over the weekend at 99 years of age. He was a character, and he made Johnnies basketball fun back in those Big East days. RIP, Lou.

Oumar Ballo, C, Indiana

The Sam Houston Bearkats head to the Simon Skjodt Assembly Center in Bloomington. Sam Houston has just two players at 6-foot-9 or taller, Kalifa Sakho at 6-foot-11 and Cheikh Ndiaye, and the latter is a 6-foot-10 freshman who has yet to play.

Ballo should have his way in the paint against an undersized Bearkats side. Against non-power conference teams, he is averaging 12.0 PPG and 9.8 RPG with 2.8 BPG in four games, including nine points and 11 boards in a game Nov. 21 against UNC Greensboro.

Ballo is a 7-foot-0 Malian center who will should simply catch and shoot, operating over the Bearkats all night long. If the Hoosiers work it into the pivot, good things should happen, and a blowout is likely to ensue.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Oumar Ballo, Over 22.5 Pts+Rebs

Hunter Sallis, G, Wake Forest

Sallis and the Demon Deacons will try to get back on track against the ranked Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena in College Station. This game tips at 9 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN2.

Sallis had an absolute disaster of a game last time out against Minnesota in a 57-51 win. That's so Golden Gophers, as they slow things down to a Tony Bennett-like crawl. Sallis couldn't cut the mustard against the Gophers, hitting just 1-of-11 from the field to finish with four points and five rebounds.

Sallis should find a little less resistance against the Aggies, who have allowed 70 or more points in the past three games against power conference foes Rutgers, Creighton and Oregon. Sallis is averaging 16.8 PPG, 3.8 RPG and 3.4 APG, so as long as he hits his averages he should be fine.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Hunter Sallis, Over 24.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Zoom Diallo, G, Washington

Looking to the aforementioned Washington-UCLA game at Pauley Pavilion, which goes off at 10:30 p.m. ET on FS1, there is one player sticking out like a sore thumb.

Washington's Diallo went for 15 points with five rebounds and an assist with a solid 5-of-9 shooting night in 27 minutes against Santa Clara last time out in the Acrisure Invitational Championship on Friday.

Diallo's expected totals might be low because of the UCLA defense. They've allowed just 45.0 PPG in the past two games, but the Huskies aren't Southern Utah or Cal State Fullerton. Against a decent team, UCLA now only allowed 72 points in a neutral-floor game, but it lost to New Mexico. So, don't get scared off by the big numbers of UCLA against lower-level teams. Washington will be able to score, and Diallo is a good bet to get to double digits.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Zoom Diallo, Over 9 Points

