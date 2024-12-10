College Basketball Pick'em Today: Tuesday Plays for PrizePicks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

On Tuesday, we have four teams in action, although none of them play each other unfortunately. The best of the lot might be a battle at Madison Square Garden between the Michigan Wolverines and Arkansas Razorbacks. Tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on ESPN.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Jahmyl Telfort, F, Butler

The Bulldogs aren't a high-flying team. In fact, the Bulldogs like to slow it down, and the offensive possessions can be rather limited. However, Telfort and company should have a strong evening at Hinkle Fieldhouse against the visiting Bison of North Dakota State. This game tips at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed on FOX Sports 1.

Telfort and the Bulldogs stunk last time out at Houston, a ranked opponent. Butler lost 79-51, and Telfort was good for just four points with three assists and two boards on 1-of-5 shooting in 29 minutes, while he committed five turnovers with three personal fouls.

He'll be champing at the bit to get back on track, as he had 20 or more points in his previous three outings. NDSU allows 72.9 PPG and a dismal 45.4 percent defensive field-goal percentage, so the matchup is favorable for Telfort and company to get untracked.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jahmyl Telfort, Over 16.5 Points

Boogie Fland, G, Arkansas

The Razorback meet the ranked Wolverines in what might be the biggest game on Tuesday's slate.

Michigan has been so-so on offense, which we don't really need to get into. It is not a great offensive rebounding team, and that's a little important, as it ranked middle of the road nationally. Defensively, the Wolverines have allowed just 63.1 PPG, which ranks 28th, and it limits teams to 37.3 percent shooting from the field, good for 11th in the country.

We'll avoid Fland for his point total, but we'll take the Over on a combo for rebounds and assists. He is averaging 6.5 APG and 5.0 RPG in the past two games against Miami and UTSA, and he is averaging 5.4 APG and 4.6 RPG in the previous five outings.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Boogie Fland, Over 7.5 Rebs+Asts

Tyree Ihenacho, G, Washington

The Huskies host the Eastern Washington Eagles of the Big Sky Conference with an 11 p.m. ET tip time in Seattle.

Everyone who is a regular reader knows I love my 0.5 projections, whether it's 3-pointers, steals, etc. You play Over, the guy hits just one in the category, and you're good. No sweating the rest of the night.

The problem for the former James Madison and North Dakota player is that he hasn't made a 3-pointer in five games, misfiring on his four attempts. Ihenacho had a pair of triples against UMass Lowell on Nov. 17, his last two makes from the perimeter.

EWU is an awful defensive team, ranking among the worst in the nation in points (81.3), defensive field-goal percentage (49.2) and defensive 3-pointer percentage (38.7).

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tyree Ihenacho, Over 0.5 3-Pointers

Tuesday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Tuesday:

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.