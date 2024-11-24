College Basketball Picks: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for Sunday, November 24

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Tough, tough start to the college hoops season. The mysteries remain out there to unlock and I've yet to find the key. I was 0-6 across last Sunday/Monday, so it can't get any worse! Let's get some winners today.

Maryland Terrapins vs Villanova Wildcats

We know that Maryland is a very talented team with an excellent mix of youth and experience. We also know this is not the Villanova program we knew under Jay Wright. This particular Wildcat team seems quite mediocre with three wins against teams that are 200+ in KenPom and three losses against teams under 200, including a 10-point loss to Columbia at home. Nova is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games and I don't see much indication that will turn around today.



College Basketball Best Bet: Maryland -5 (@ DraftKings)

South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs Duquesne Dukes

The SDSU machine looks to be in working order once again this season while the Dukes are finding that repeating last year's success is difficult. Duquesne has played four teams in the KenPom 100s, losing all four, with the closest margin a five-point home loss to #136 Lipscomb. They are the kind of team that the Rabbits have handled this year and at this low number, there's value on SDSU today.



College Basketball Best Bet: South Dakota St. -2 (@ DraftKings)

Pittsburgh Panthers vs Wisconsin Badgers

Pitt's Jaland Lowe is one of the best guards in the country and will be a problem for the defensively-challenged Badgers. The Panthers can also match Wisconsin's size in the paint, making them the toughest team the Badgers have faced to date. Pitt is 10-0 SU and 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games as favorites and I believe them to be the better team at this short number today.



College Basketball Best Bet: Pittsburgh -2 (@ DraftKings)

