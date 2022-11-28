College Basketball Picks: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, November 28

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

I suffered my first losing day in this space as Yale covered for us, but Drexel and ETSU just missed. Back at it today with three more selections from today's low/mid-major dominated schedule. The big names may not be playing, but that doesn't mean there aren't opportunities out there! Let's see what gold we can find today.

Incarnate Word @ UT San Antonio

Outside of its loss at KenPom No. 86 UNLV, Incarnate Word's games against D1 opponents have all been within eight points, including their last game, a 2-point win at No. 301 Grambling State. The Cardinals now travel to UTSA, a team that has yet to win a D1 game by more than seven. In fact, the Roadrunners lost to aforementioned Grambling State at home by TWENTY just last week. These teams are more evenly matched than this line indicates. We will take all those points!

College Basketball Best Bet: Incarnate Word +9 (at DraftKings)

Seattle @ Washington

The undefeated Redhawks take on one-loss Washington in the battle for Seattle. Seattle is a talented and experienced team with a lot of length and a coach (Chris Victor) that led them to the WAC Title last year under unsettled circumstances. This season, the Redhawks already have road wins at UC San Diego (by 14) and at No. 101 Portland (by 12). They certainly will not be intimidated by this "road" contest at U-Dub. The Huskies showed they are vulnerable with a home loss to No. 149 Cal Baptist on Nov 17, but bounced back with impressive neutral court wins over Fresno State and No. 25 Saint Mary's. Against that better competition, their wins were by five and four, and I expect this intercity rivalry game to be very close as well. Take all the points you can find and perhaps a look at the moneyline as well.

College Basketball Best Bet: Seattle +5.5 (at PointsBet)

Sam Houston State @ Nevada

On the surface, I wasn't crazy about going against a Nevada team that I like and has been good to me already this year. However, I can't ignore the value the Bearkats have with the current line. SHSU already has wins at No. 31 Oklahoma and No. 64 Utah. At No. 93, Nevada is theoretically worse than those two teams. I've also been impressed that the Bearkats did not suffer letdowns against inferior competition after 34 and 31-point neutral-site wins last week. I've been impressed with Nevada as well and will be a team I'm on more often than not, but today, they are getting too much respect. Take SHSU at anything +3 or above tonight.

College Basketball Best Bet: Sam Houston State +4.5 (at FanDuel)

Monday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Thursday:

Incarnate Word +9

Seattle +5.5

Sam Houston State +4.5

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the College Basketball odds page on RotoWire.

If you're in Maryland, sign up at BetMGM using the BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code.