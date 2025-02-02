College Basketball Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, February 2

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

We made it to February y'all, one month short of March! I got off the skids with a 2-1 Monday and, unlike last Sunday, I feel quite good about today's slate of games. My sizable list of leans has been whittled down to three, so let's dive in and continue the winning ways!

Robert Morris Colonials at Wright State Raiders

RoMo has enjoyed a resurgence this season with an 8-4 record in Horizon play so far. After a three-game skid in early-December that left the Colonials with an 0-2 start in conference play, they have won 10 of 12 with some impressive road wins (at Oakland, at Milwaukee). Wright State has beaten up on the lower half of the conference and struggled with the upper half. I don't necessarily think the wrong team is favored here, but I do think Robert Morris wins this one outright, extending the Colonials 5-0 SU and ATS run as underdogs.

College Basketball Best Bet: Robert Morris +2.5 (@ FanDuel)



Merrimack Warriors at Rider Broncs

In their first year in the MAAC, the Warriors have taken the conference by storm. At 8-2, Merrimack sits one game behind Marist and Quinnipiac for the top spot and the Warriors are hungry after a lackluster home loss to Mt. Saint Mary's. I'm looking for a strong response against a Rider team that has struggled mightily against teams in the KenPom top-200.

College Basketball Best Bet: Merrimack -4.5 (@ BetMGM)



Oregon Ducks vs Nebraska Cornhuskers

When I first examined this game, I was leaning the other direction. Nebraska's win over Illinois gave me pause, but a deeper examination shows that the Illini were not at full strength, and Nebraska was desperate to break a six-game losing streak. Now, it is Oregon hungry to come home and break a short losing streak with an emphatic win.

College Basketball Best Bet: Oregon -6.5 (@ BetRivers)



Sunday College Basketball Best Bets:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Sunday, February 2:

Robert Morris +2.5 (@ FanDuel)

Merrimack -4.5 (@ BetMGM)

Oregon -6.5 (@ BetRivers)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.