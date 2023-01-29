College Basketball Picks: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, January 29

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

A happy Sunday to you all! Despite a disappointing Monday, we are still a very profitable 25-20-1/+6 units on the year in this space. Today brings a very solid schedule of early games as college hoops warms up the sports stage today before giving way to the NFL Playoffs. There were quite a few games worthy of selection on my card.....let's get to it!

Providence at Villanova

I see tremendous value on the Friars here. Winners of 11 of their last 13, Providence is building an excellent resume and is getting Jared Bynum back into the fold after missing four games with an abdominal tear. Two of those games resulted in the only two Big East losses for PC, and despite not having Bynum, the Friars held there own in eight and six-point losses at KenPom No. 8 Marquette and No. 11 Creighton, respectively. Villanova is in a period of transition following the sudden retirement of Jay Wright after last season, and it shows. Nova's only four wins in the Big East have come in the form of sweeps of lowly Georgetown and St. John's. Providence is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 road games, while Nova is a shocking 2-8 ATS in their last 10 at home. With the Friars hitting on all cylinders, we have to take advantage of this small number.



College Basketball Best Bet: Providence -1.5 (universal)

Lehigh vs Boston U

I am befuddled by this line. After an 0-2 Patriot League start, Lehigh has won seven straight to surge into second place in the conference. The Mountain Hawks' only home loss in conference play came at the hands of first place Colgate, while their three home wins have come by an average of 15.3 ppg. BU's three road wins have come against teams outside the KenPom top-300, and all of its road/underdog trends are negative, while all of Lehigh's home/favorite trends are positive. Once again, we have to take advantage of this short number.



College Basketball Best Bet: Lehigh -2.5 (@ FanDuel)

Quinnipiac at Iona

Sunday MAACtion! The Mighty Quinn takes on the Fightin' Pitinos, a team they destroyed at home by 23 earlier in the month. Quinnipiac's five losses have all been by single digits and by an average of 5.8 ppg. The Bobcats are also 8-2 SU/6-4 ATS in their last 10 road games and a sparkling 8-2 ATS in their last 10 as underdogs. After looking like a juggernaut early on, Iona has shown some chinks in the armor, and a closer look at their resume shows they are a bit overrated in the KenPom rankings, taking advantage of inferior teams. The Gaels are 0-5 ATS in their last five as favorites. Quinnipiac has been good to us in the past, and this is another great situation with value today.



College Basketball Best Bet: Quinnipiac +7.5 (@ FanDuel)

