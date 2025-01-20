College Basketball Waiver Wire: Grill, Benson, Scott Top Adds

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

We continue to roll on through conference play. A theme for the top pickups this week was players who have recently seen role changes that have sparked an influx in production.

Power Conferences

Caleb Grill, G, Missouri

Grill has been cooking over the last three games averaging 17.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 three-pointers, 3.0 steals and 2.0 assists. He's also shot 60 percent from the field and 50 percent from deep over that stretch. Grill hasn't started either of those games, but the 28.7 MPG over those last three is plenty to continue to produce. The sixth year senior has had quite the journey over his career, but he is now playing his best ball and will look to help Missouri back to the NCAA Tournament.

N.J. Benson, F/C, DePaul

There really wasn't much there with Benson until he got his first start of the season on Dec. 28 and put up 22 points and 17 rebounds. Benson has cruised since then and is averaging 11.9 points, 9.0 boards and 2.3 blocks over his last seven contests. Those numbers are certainly worthy of an add for any leagues that feature the Big East.

James Scott, F/C, Louisville

Scott's play over the last few weeks has been a big reason why the Cardinals are on a big winning streak. Scott is averaging close to a double-double over his last six games at 9.7 PPG and 9.0 RPG. He is also blocking a shot per game over that stretch and at 1.8 APG. Scott should continue to lead the way in the frontcourt and his 6-11 frame makes for a tough matchup.

Zack Austin, F/C, Pittsburgh

Austin has started the last nine games for the Panthers and is putting up 11.1 points, 4.6 boards, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals in 32.9 MPG over that stretch. Austin as 6-7 210 pounds plays at either small or power forward, and gives coach Jeff Capel some options on how he wants to play against different teams in the ACC. Pitt is a very efficient offensive team and Austin's play of late has been a big part of that.

Nimari Burnett, G, Michigan

Burnett was a former five-star recruit who has been trying to find the right role for his game. It appears he might be in the perfect system now with new Michigan coach Dusty May. Burnett has made the Wolverines a really dangerous offensive team, averaging 14.2 points and 3.0 three-pointers over his lat six games. Burnett is shooting 60 percent from deep over that stretch while also averaging 3.8 boards, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals.

Aaron Scott, G/F, St. John's

Scott had a handful of good games to begin the season, but tailed off around Christmas time. Coach Rick Pitino gave him a chance to return to the starting five on Jan. 4 and in the five games since has put up 10.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.0 blocks. There's certainly enough production there to take a flyer on Scott as St. John's continues to roll having won 11 of their last 12.

Other Conferences

Tre Dinkins, G, Duquesne

Dinkins slid over to the starting point guard role with coach Dru Joyce electing to bring Kareem Rozier off the bench a little over a month ago. Dinkins has adapted well and is in a nice groove averaging 16.0 points, 3.7 assists, 2.7 boards, 2.3 three-pointers and 1.3 steals over the last three games. Dinkins will look to continue to lead the way for a team who has now won seven of their last eight after opening the season dropping their first six.

Gregg Glenn, F/C, Tulane

Glenn is a very unique player who has really excelled since being put as the starting center for Tulane. He might be listed at just 6-7 230 pounds, but Glenn's skillset makes him a challenge for other bigs to contain. Over the last 10 games, Glenn is putting up 10.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals per contest. That type of passing production is hard to find from a center-eligible player.

Marcus Millender, G, Texas-San Antonio

Millender is perhaps the most curious case among the top pickups this week. He started the first 14 games of the season with pretty inconsistent production. The coaching staff tried to shake up the lineup and it provided a real spark in Millender's play. In these last three games since coming off the bench, Millender is putting up 19.7 points, 4.3 three-pointers, 3.3 assists and 3.0 steals per contest. UTSA is a high-tempo team that really struggles defensively leading to a lot of shootouts.

Jordan Ross, G, Saint Mary's

The Gaels are one of the most balanced teams in the country, but Ross has turned up his production and become a very reliable option at the starting shooting guard spot. The 6-3 sophomore is averaging 10.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.0 three-pointers over the last six games. Ross also has just three turnovers in that stretch while also hitting 48 percent of his shots from behind the arc.