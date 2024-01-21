College Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, January 21

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

All good things must come to an end.....still, even after a losing Monday, I'm 10-2 in January and looking to stay hot today. With the NFL playoffs still in full swing, the Sunday slate remains light, but I have three solid choices to fatten our wallets today.

Maryland Terrapins vs. Michigan State Spartans

The Terps are a different team at home, with their only loss coming at the hands of Purdue, while Sparty has yet to win a true road game this year. Coming off a road loss, Maryland needs this one to stay competitive in the tough Big 10 race and being a home dog gives the Terps a little extra motivation.



College Basketball Best Bet: Maryland +1.5 (@ FanDuel)

Marist Red Foxes vs. Siena Saints

Sure, Marist has lost five of six, but all of those losses fit into their Top 290 splits. The Red Foxes have taken care of teams outside of the KenPom Top 290, including the one win in their current slide, a 23-point victory over #297 Rider. At #355, Siena is one of the worst teams in D1 and show little signs of improvement. Aligning with the split laid out above, Marist is 8-2 SU and ATS in their last 10 as favorites, showing it wins and covers against the teams it should. This situation fits very well in Marist's favor.



College Basketball Best Bet: Marist -6.5 (universal)

Indiana State Sycamores at Murray State Racers

Folks, if you aren't on the Indiana State wagon yet, it is time to do so. This is a very good team that is steamrolling inferior competition. Each of its three losses came on the road against a Top 50 team while going 15-0 in all other games. In their six conference wins, the Sycs margin of victory is 19 ppg, and they are 10-0 SU/7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as favorites. I'll be riding Larry Bird U until the day comes where its value is completely gone. Today is not that day.



College Basketball Best Bet: Indiana State -5.5 (@ BetMGM)

For up-to-date information on the latest college basketball betting odds and props from multiple sportsbooks, check out the college basketball odds page on RotoWire.

