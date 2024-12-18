College Hoops Barometer: Kohler, Cheeks on the Rise

This article is part of our College Hoops Barometer series.

One of the most significant injuries of the season to watch thus far could belong to Johni Broome of the Auburn Tigers. Broome has been playing at an elite level, averaging a double-double as one of the top players in the nation for a squad currently ranked No. 2 in the country. However, Broome left Tuesday's cupcake matchup over Georgia State in the first half due to a shoulder injury, and did not return. Broome was seen wearing a sling on the bench during the second half of the contest. A serious injury for Broome could severely dampen Auburn's chances in the SEC and beyond. The conference currently has five of the top seven programs in the rankings. Stay tuned for additional information on Broome's status in the coming days.

Let's take a peek at some other notable names on the hardwood in this edition of the College Hoops Barometer.

UPGRADE

Jaxon Kohler, F, Michigan State – Kohler came off the bench during his first two seasons with the Spartans, playing more of a complementary role as a reserve. He has earned his way into the starting lineup this season, though, and has been surging of late. Kohler has collected double-doubles in two of the last three games for Michigan State. In fact, Kohler has grabbed double-digit rebounds in each of those contests, all wins for Sparty. Kohler also swatted three shots in Tuesday's win over Oakland. Kohler has four double-doubles through 11 contests thus far this season. He leads the Spartans in rebounding by a wide margin. Along with Omaha transfer Frankie Fidler, Kohler will anchor the frontcourt for a Michigan State squad looking to make the big dance for a staggering 27th consecutive time.

Enoch Cheeks, G, Dayton – Coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance and advancing into the Round of 32, Cheeks returned to the Flyers for his senior campaign. The Robrt Morris transfer started all 33 games for Dayton a season ago and has been even better this season. In particular, both his scoring a rebounding have skyrocketed. Cheeks is averaging 14.7 points per tilt after managing just 8.1 points per clash last year. Not only has he been shooting more, but he has been far more efficient in his looks. Cheeks is hitting a career-best 52.2-percent of his shots from the floor. His long-distance form is much-improved as well, shooting 41.1-percent from beyond the arc, also a career-high. The Flyers have already beaten Marquette, Connecticut and Northwestern this season, and the play of Cheeks, along with Nate Santos, Malachi Smith and big-program transfers like Zed Key (Ohio State) and Posh Alexander (St. John's/Butler) has the Flyers off to a hot start with an eye towards a return engagement for March Madness.

Tre Johnson, G, Texas – One of the top incoming recruits in the country, Johnson has come as advertised to the Longhorns. The freshman is shooting a blistering 43.3-percent from three-point range through the first 10 games played of his collegiate career. He currently leads the SEC in scoring at 19.9 points per game. Johnson is far from a one-trick pony, though, as he is also averaging 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per clash. In fact, Johnson has notched eight assists in his last two outings, showing he can be more than just a shooter. Still, filling it up is Johnson's calling card, and the talented neophyte will be asked to continue firing away, especially from long range, as Texas navigates through its first season in the SEC.

Ernest Udeh, F/C, TCU – Udeh missed a couple of games earlier this season with a back injury but has otherwise shined when on the court. The junior forward has two double-doubles in eight games played for the Horned Frogs, including Monday's win over South Alabama. Udeh has scored in double-figures in three-straight contests overall. Udeh has also proven a menace on the defensive end as well. He has notched at least three blocks in three outings, swatting at least one shot in seven of eight tilts. He has also stolen at least one pass in six of eight games. TCU may struggle in Big 12 conference play this season, but Udeh should be one of the silver linings.

CHECK STATUS

Nijel Pack, G, Miami – One of the last remaining holdovers from Miami's Final Four run back in 2022, Pack continues to be extremely consistent as the floor general for the 'Canes. Pack is averaging 13.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and a career-high 4.3 dimes per tilt. However, Pack missed Sunday's win over Presbyterian due to a foot issue. Though the injury is not considered serious, this was already his second absence in 11 games. This Miami squad is not nearly as deep or as talented as the squads from the last few seasons, so Pack will not only need to stay healthy, but also likely increase his impact, perhaps most notably his scoring, for the 'Canes to be relevant this season. Pack did average 17.4 points per contest while at Kansas State in 2021, so the potential does exist.

Moustapha Thiam, C, UCF – Thiam is an intriguing freshman with immense upside. The 7-2 center from Senegal is currently one of the top shot blockers in the country. He is averaging 3.1 swats per contest. He posted a standout line in UCF's last game versus Tulsa, tallying 14 points, eight rebounds, three assists and five rejections in the 88-75 triumph. His offensive game remains a work in progress, as he is shooting just 45.6-percent from the floor despite his size. Still, Thiam is an imposing figure for the Knights, who have just two losses heading into Big 12 conference action.

Flory Bidunga, F, Kansas – Among the top forwards in this year's recruiting class, Bidunga has had some growing pains to start his collegiate career. Firstly, the presence of All-American Hunter Dickinson in the frontcourt, along with stalwart KJ Adams, has significantly impacted his playing time. Bidunga is managing just 12.1 minutes per tilt. While he flashed his huge upside in the season opener against an overmatched Howard squad with 13 points, eight rebounds, two blocks and two steals, he has largely struggled against better competition. Bidunga collected four fouls in just eight minutes in the most recent outing for the Jayhawks, a 75-60 win over NC State. Bidunga compiled six points and eight rebounds but also four turnovers against Duke earlier this season. The sample size is small, and Bidunga's potential remains tremendous. However, he may not get a chance to see the court much this season due to veterans ahead of him, and when he does, there still could be some ups and downs.

DOWNGRADE

Carter Bryant, F, Arizona – Bryant is in a similar boat as Bidunga above but made perhaps even more curious by the sluggish start to the season for the Wildcats. A highly-touted recruit, Bryant is playing just 14.2 minutes per game for 4-5 Arizona. The Wildcats have lost three of the last four contests; Bryant was held scoreless in two of those losses. Bryant has even started the last three games for the Wildcats, though still is playing rather minimal minutes. Aside from Caleb Love, the Wildcats are working with four new starters as compared to a season ago, and the results have been uneven at best. Bryant should receive more playing time as the season goes on, but for now he has not had quite the expected impact from the top player in Arizona's recruiting class.

Meechie Johnson, G, Ohio State – Johnson is taking a personal leave of absence from the Buckeyes. Johnson started his collegiate career at Ohio State before transferring to South Caroline for the last two seasons; he averaged 14.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists during the 2023-2024 campaign. His numbers were not quite as impressive in his return to Columbus, managing 9.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.7 dimes per tilt. With Ques Glover also sidelined with an injury, John Mobley and Evan Mahaffey figure to be the chief beneficiaries. Mobley received the starting nod in OSU's win over Valpo on Tuesday, though Mahaffey also played 29 minutes in the 95-73 triumph.

Kowacie Reeves, G, Georgia Tech – An ankle injury will sideline Reeves for the next month. The senior guard is one of seven members of the Yellow Jackets averaging at least nine points per game. Fellow senior Luke O'Brien has entered the starting lineup in place of Reeves, though freshman Jaeden Mustaf appears to be the chief beneficiary in terms of additional shots despite continuing to come off the bench. The Ramblin' Wreck did recently get seven-footer Ryan Mutombo, the son of the late great Dikembe Mutombo, to return to the court last game, so hopefully that will at least partially relieve some of the stress left by the absence of Reeves.