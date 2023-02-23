College Hoops Barometer: Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our College Hoops Barometer series.

The pundits are down on the Atlantic Coast Conference this season. Is the downgrade warranted, or is it simply because the top of the standings is missing the usual suspects? Sure, Virginia has been a mainstay in recent years, and the Cavaliers currently sit in first at 13-3 in ACC action. However, the remaining squads are not accustomed to being in such a position. Miami is up next, and while the 'Canes made the Elite 8 last season, they have won the ACC regular season crown outright just once in school history (2013). The same can be said for Clemson, whose lone ACC title came way back in 1990. Pittsburgh is having a sensational campaign; surprisingly, the Panthers have never won the ACC regular season championship. Rounding out the top five is NC State; the Wolfpack last captured the regular season throne in 1989.

Meanwhile, North Carolina has 32 ACC regular season titles but is 8-8 in conference play. Duke is next with 20 regular season crowns; the Blue Devils have been better of late but are still tied for fifth in the conference. However, just because the blue bloods are not dominating the ACC this season does not necessarily mean the conference is weak. Miami has won seven-straight contests and has an offense that can keep pace with anyone. The Hoos have won 11 of their last 12 outings and continue to stymie the opposition on the defensive end. Pitt has emerged triumphant in seven of their last eight tilts and has beaten both Miami and Virginia already this season. Though it appears UVA has a slight edge at this time, Miami and Pittsburgh play on the last day of the regular season in a game that could have significant ramifications in the ACC.

Let's take a look at some players making headlines in this week's College Hoops Barometer.

UPGRADE

Justin Moore, G, Villanova – Moore returned from an Achilles injury in late January, and finally appears to be hitting his stride. The Wildcats have won four of their last five games, and it should come as no surprise that Moore has scored at least 15 points in four of those five outings. That includes a season-high 25 points in Tuesday's upset win over Xavier. Moore also collected three rebounds and three assists in the 64-63 triumph over the Musketeers. The Wildcats will not make the NCAA Tournament unless they win the Big East Tournament, but with Moore rounding into form, Villanova will not be an easy out.

Nelly Cummings, G, Pittsburgh – As referenced above, the Panthers are having a superb season, and it has been the play of transfers like Cummings that has taken the Panthers to these heights. The Colgate transfer has been the floor general on offense, averaging 4.7 dimes per contest. Cummings collected 22 points, six rebounds and seven assists in Tuesday's victory over Georgia Tech. It was the fourth time this season Cummings crossed the 20-point plateau, and the seventh time he had snatched at least five rebounds in a contest. Over the last three games, Cummings is averaging 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game. With fellow transfers Blake Hinson and Jamarius Burton, the triumvirate could be primed to lead the Panthers to a deep run in March.

Mouhamed Gueye, F/C, Washington State – The sophomore from Senegal has racked up five double-doubles in his last seven games for the Cougars. He has grabbed at least 15 rebounds in two of those contests. He posted perhaps the best line of his brief collegiate career earlier this month in a loss at USC; he shot 14-of-21 from the floor en route to 31 points. He also grabbed 12 boards in the 80-70 loss. His stellar recent play has pushed the Cougars to a three-game winning streak; he tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds most recently this past Sunday in win over Oregon. Gueye may just be scratching the surface of his potential.

Jalen DeLoach, F, VCU – DeLoach shook off a recent minor knee concern to tie his career high with 19 points in Tuesday's destruction of St. Joe's. Despite averaging under 10 points per game on the season, DeLoach has hit double-digits in six of the last seven games for the Rams. DeLoach is also a force on the glass, collecting 7.2 rebounds per clash as well. He has notched four double-doubles on the season as well, including a win earlier this month against Saint Louis. DeLoach leads the squad in rebounding and shot-blocking, while placing third in scoring. The Rams currently sit in first place in the Atlantic 10, and the playoff DeLoach has been crucial to their success.

CHECK STATUS

Brandon Miller, F, Alabama – There is a lot of off-court noise surrounding the Alabama basketball program stemming from the capital murder charge of former Tide reserve Darius Miles. While Miller has not been charged with any crime, there is an allegation that he brought the weapon used in the murder to Miles at the latter's request. Coach Nate Oats reiterated that Miller is not in "any type of trouble", but even if Oats' curious response holds, it remains to be seen how this will affect Miller and the rest of the squad on the hardwood. Alabama has lost just four times this season, though did lose last week at Tennessee. Despite all the distraction Wednesday night, Miller not only suited up, but logged a career-high 41 points, in addition to the game-winning basket. Right or wrong, it appears to be status quo for the NBA prospect.

Matt Cross, F, Massachusetts – An knee sprain will sideline Cross for the near future. However, the grade 2 MCL sprain is not considered to be season-ending. The former Louisville Cardinal was having his best collegiate season prior to the injury, averaging 12.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 steals per tilt for the Minutemen. Freshman Reggie Luis started in place of Cross in UMass's last game, and responded with 14 points and seven rebounds in the 69-45 thrashing of Rhode Island. Luis can really score when given the opportunity; the neophyte combined for 54 points over a two-game span in late-January, buoyed by an outrageous 26-of-28 from the foul line.

Bryce Thompson, G, Oklahoma State – Thompson injured his hamstring in Monday's loss to West Virginia, leaving his status for the short term in question. The former Kansas Jayhawk has found his footing with the Cowboys over the last two seasons. He was averaging career bests of 11.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest prior to the injury. Of particular note has been Thompson's improvement from long distance. As a reserve at KU in 202, Thompson shot just 22.2-percent from three-point range. Fast-forward to this season, and Thompson is canning 37.1-percent of his shots from beyond the arc. Thompson is tied for the team-lead in scoring and second in assists; if the Cowboys want to make a run in the Big 12 Tournament, they will likely need the services of Thompson to have any chance.

DOWNGRADE

Josiah-Jordan James, G, Tennessee – It has been an injury-plagued season for James, who has now missed 12 games combined due to an assortment of injuries, including but not limited to his knee, hip, and ankle. Perhaps unsurprisingly, he has been unable to find much of a rhythm this season. After starting 30 of 32 games played a season ago, James has started just eight of 16 games played. He is playing fewer minutes and, as a result, is averaging fewer points and rebounds per contest. In addition, he is shooting a career low from beyond the three-point line. He has a chance to come back this weekend against South Carolina, but it remains to be seen in what role, and how effective he can be.

Gabe Madsen, G, Utah – Madsen has missed the last five games for the Utes due to a lower leg ailment. After playing more of a complementary role last season, Madsen started all 23 games he played in earlier this season prior to the injury. He responded with averages of 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. Madsen was second in scoring on the team. With fellow guard Rollie Worster also nursing a lower leg injury, even more pressure to produce will be placed on Lars Stefanovic and Marco Anthony. The latter has scored at least 12 points in each of the last three games for the Utes.

Anthony Pritchard, G, Tulsa – Pritchard has fairly mysteriously been sidelined for the last six games for the Golden Hurricane. The sophomore guard was leading the squad in assists at the time of his absence. In fact, he was seventh in the American Conference in that category. Pritchard was more than just a capable disher, though, as he also managed 8.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per contest. Tulsa is a dismal 5-22 on the season, including 1-15 in conference action. Leading scorer Sam Griffin also did not play in Tuesday's loss to East Carolina, so it is clear something is amiss at Tulsa as the regular season mercifully comes to a close.