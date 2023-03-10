DFS College Basketball: Friday Picks & Preview (Evening)

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

A dozen games grace the evening college basketball DFS slate, and DraftKings is putting up another $5k top prize for the evening conference championship slate. Four players are priced above $10k, and you could honestly make a strong case for any one of them. I'll note my preferences there before hunting down some value.

Top Plays

Oscar Tshiebwe, F, Kentucky ($10,300)

The pace of this matchup won't do Tshiebwe any favors, but I'm banking on the reigning NPOY to return to form when it matters most. The big man draws a Vanderbilt team that already ranks No. 296 in defensive rebounding rate, and now the Commodores are without seven-footer Liam Robbins due to injury. In a similar situation March 1, Tshiebwe had a 20-20 game that resulted in 55.5 DK points. Kentucky also may be missing several key backcourt options, so the Wildcats could look more to the paint ot produce offense.

Azuolas Tubelis, F, Arizona ($9,600)

Tubelis draws a tough defensive matchup against Arizona State, but there's at least a floor, as he put up 30+ in two earlier showdowns this year. Arizona has the highest implied total of the slate despite the draw, and Tubelis is averaging 23.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists over his last three games. Plus, we get a price break from the $10k tier.

Middle Tier

Arthur Kaluma, F, Creighton ($6,700)

Kaluma has a track record against Xavier, putting up 40.8 and 27.3 DK points in two prior matchups. In both of those games, Xavier had Zach Freemantle roaming the paint, which is no longer the case. Truthfully, you can't go wrong anywhere in a game featuring the second-highest over/under of the slate. Kaluma is just the lowest-priced starter on a Creighton team that rarely goes to its bench, and he also happens to be the usage rate leader.

Gabe Kalscheur, G, Iowa State ($5,900)

Kalscheur is playing nearly every minute for the Cyclones following the dismissal of Caleb Grill, and he's fresh off a 36.5 DK point performance against a tough team in Baylor. The fifth year senior already a 34.0 DK point outing against Kansas this season, and that was with Grill in the lineup.

Bonus: Antonio Reeves, G, Kentucky ($5,900)

Vanderbilt is a poor individual matchup for Reeves due to a top-40 perimeter defense and relatively slow pace, but this recommendation is more a matter of "last man standing" that will require hunting down the Kentucky injury report prior to tip-off. As previously mentioned, three guards are currently battling an injury, with Cason Wallace probable, but Sahvir Wheeler and CJ Fredrick looking a bit more iffy. Should the latter two get held out, Reeves likely starts again and sees major shot volume.

Value Plays

Dylan Disu, F, Texas ($5,500)

I'm going back to the well here for a player who has hit 4x in three of his last four after opening the Big 12 tournament with 32.8 DK points against Oklahoma State. Friday brings a far better matchup, as TCU is a major tempo boost and a team that ranks No. 287 in defensive rebounding rate. There's no reason to expect sudden improvement there, as 6-11 center Eddie Lampkin has left the team for personal reasons, so Disu will have a size advantage against whatever option TCU throws his way.

Donald Carey, G, Maryland ($3,500)

Admittedly, this is a punt play on the little-used Maryland starter, though things have been turning around of late. He's reached double figures in five-straight games and has also recorded 5x value at this price in four straight. Not breaking any slates, but he'll help clear space for one, maybe two, $10k+ options.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jake Letarski plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: rotojakeski, DraftKings: RotoJakeSki.