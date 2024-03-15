DFS College Basketball: Friday Preview and Picks (Early)

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We've got a more manageable seven-game slate to start things off Friday, tipping at noon EDT but still spanning until 5:30 p.m. We're finally mixing in some second-tier conference action, with ECU—USF and Wichita—UAB included here.

There's no game on this slate with a total higher than that second CUSA game listed above, which sits at just 146.5 points. That's going to make for fascinating lineup construction with no obvious game to go all in on. Zach Edey's presence looms here, as he's againt he only five-figure priced player and one of just two priced above $9,000.

Top Targets

Collin Murray-Boyles, F, South Carolina ($7,800)

I want to say we should throw out all the tape on the Auburn - South Carolina regular season matchup, as the Gamecocks got smoked on the road by 40 points. But Murray-Boyles may be the exception, as he still returned 31.75 DKP in that matchup. And that word is key, as he's a problem for the Tigers. We assume Johnni Brome matches up with BJ Mack, which makes Murray-Boyles almost unguardable for the Tigers. If Auburn wants to let him eat and shut down everyone else, that's great for Auburn bettors, but it's an opportunity for DFS players to cash in. Mix in that Murray-Boyles is on fire, averaging 17.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks across his last four, never failing to reach 37.25 DKP, and there's a lot to like here.

Tyson Walker, G Michigan State ($7,500)

Walker is a rock solid option, having not played less than 32 minutes in 16 straight, dating back to January 11, while scoring in double-digits in 15 of those outings. Seeking 30 DKP here, Walker has 28.0 DKP or better in four straight and 11 of these 16, including a safe 29.75 fantasy points against Purdue previously. Walker shot just 5-for-15 in that contest, suggesting a higher ceiling is possible. Purdue's defensive metrics check out, but the score is so efficient that opposing offenses are forced to reciprocate, potentially boosting Walker's appeal.

Middle Tier

Stephon Castle, G, Connecticut ($6,500)

The Huskies looked like they toyed with Xavier Thursday and put six players into double-digits. They've got a switch to flip seemingly whenever, but the Red Storm didn't roll over to them during the regular season, so I think we need some shares of their offense, which is easily backed by their 77.5-point implied total. Castle has now gone for 30.5 DKP or better in consecutive games and three of his last four and earned 30.25 DKP in one of their two matchups with St. John's. There's not much additional analysis needed; he's a cheap-ish into a potent and dominant team that's shown great form recently.

Steven Crowl, F, Wisconsin ($5,700)

I liked Crowl a lot Thursday but not so much the matchup, ultimately omitting him from yesterday's column. But he performed well, scoring 17 points in just 18 minutes with a stout 28.4 percent usage rate. The Badgers are favored here despite being a higher seed, and for that to manifest, Crowl will need to be consistently involved. He wasn't during a regular season matchup with Northwestern, but he still earned 21.5 DKP thanks to a 6-8-3 line, and the thought is those six points will increase here. He's been far from consistent this year, but the price is in a favorable spot that didn't rise from Thursday's showing. And at worst, he's a pretty cheap frontcourt option.

Bargain Options

Ezra Ausar, F ($4,800) or Cam Hayes, G, ($4,800), East Carolina

It's important to preface this with the fact that the Pirates have a losing record, aren't expected to score 65 points, are 6.5-point underdogs and lost to USF by 11 in the regular season; expectations should be tempered. Ausar erupted for 49.0 DKP yesterday, and while that's not repeatable, it's changeable at this sub-5k price. He's also a frontcourt option, adding to his appeal. But over his previous 10 games, he's returned more than 15 DKP once. Maybe we let others chase? Hayes is an interesting pivot that should be safer. He's an elite talent who hasn't found his way, previously playing at North Carolina State and LSU. In his last 12 games, he's gone for 14.0 DKP or more seven times, having also posted 25.25 DKP against USF previously.

Carson Cooper, F, Michigan State ($3,800)

I certainly don't like double-dipping on the Spartans in this column when they aren't expected to score 70 points and are seven-point underdogs, but here we are. Cooper is so cheap that he opens so many other doors. His 6-foot-11, 240-pound frame is needed to combat Edey, and he's managed double-digit fantasy points in consecutive games and in 11 of his last 14. That's enough at a sub $4,000 price to punt this roster spot for higher-end options elsewhere.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.