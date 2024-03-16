DFS College Basketball: Saturday Preview and Picks (Late)

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We've only got five games to sort through Saturday evening, but there's a nice $12,000 total prize pool in DraftKings primary tournament with $3,000 going to the winner.

It's another expected low-scoring slate relatively speaking with North Carolina-NC State our highest betting total at 145.5 points while Houston-Iowa State comes in at a low of 121.5. San Diego State's Jaedon LeDee is the only player above $9,000.

Top Targets

Jamal Shead, G, Houston ($7,900)

Don't let the low-scoring expectation of this matchup turn you away. Shead has been insanely consistent all season by displaying a 30-DKP floor over the last 11 games where he's averaged 15.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, 7.1 assists and 2.6 steals across 35.4 minutes with a 26.2 percent usage rate. He's one of the best players in the country, but he's not valued as such. Shead did well against Iowa State during the regular season for 20.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 4.5 APG and 2.5 SPG, with an even higher 29.7 percent usage rate. He's a bargain at this salary.

Donovan Clingan, F, Connecticut ($7,300)

I have lots of interest in stacking the Huskies Saturday night as outside of Tristen Newton, they are all valued fairly while bringing substantial upside. Clingan is $700 lower than he was Friday where he posted a disappointing 19.5 DKP in a game that saw UConn score 95 points. The matchup appears to be a nice bounceback spot for the big man as he averaged 13.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.5 blocks against Marquette this season. Clingan's floor is low here due to low minutes - not something we usually want in a top target - though the upside is immense at this sliding salary and the matchup suggests a high return.

Middle Tier

Alex Karaban, F, Connecticut ($6,800)

I didn't intend to include two Huskies in this column despite my interest in stacking their starting group, but the mid-tier forwards aren't appealing especially with UNC's Armando Bacot seeing a massive salary hike coming off consecutive double-doubles. Karaban is steady, though not elite going for 20.0 DKP or more in five straight. His blow up spot in that span came against Marquette, where he erupted for 23 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Karaban was quiet in their first meeting with a 7-4-2-2 line, so there's clear volatility. We know the Huskies can get production from anywhere in their lineup, so this is a stab at upside, but the floor should still be a 3x return.

Elliot Cadeau, G, North Carolina ($5,500)

Cadeau had a massive 30.6 percent usage rate Friday against Pitt, and has now taken 19 shots in the Heels' two ACC Tournament outings with teams daring him to shoot from the outside. He's not connecting, though the opportunity is clearly present. More importantly, this is a matchup where UNC is going to want to force pace against North Carolina State's tired legs. Cadeau averaged 6.5 assists against the Wolfpack over two regular-season meetings, and that should be the script again on Saturday evening. He also scores well against the Wolfpack as they've failed to keep him out of the lane, leading to him averaging 13.0 points. There's 30 fantasy point upside if the Heels can flirt with 80 points.

Keep an eye on the health of Houston's J'Wan Roberts, who only played seven minutes Friday due to an undisclosed injury. If he's unavailable, Mylik Wilson got 32 minutes in his absence and is valued well if there's extended opportunity.

Bargain Options

Luke O'Brien, G, Colorado ($4,600)

I went to this well earlier in the week. And on this limited slate, it makes plenty of sense to go right back. O'Brien isn't flashy, yet he's marginally productive at this low salary that's actually $200 less than yesterday. He's started six straight and averaged 27.2 minutes while producing double-digit fantasy points in four straight and seven of his last eight. The Buffaloes are slight favorites and have scored 75 and 86 points in two prior meetings with the Ducks where O'Brien averaged 19.5 DKP. We can get a reasonable 3x-or-better return here.

Jae'Lyn Withers, F, North Carolina ($4,000)

Withers doesn't get a lot of minutes, but he's highly active when on the floor and makes for a reasonable punt play at the forward spot. He's averaging 4.7 points and 6.3 rebounds across his last three outings while only logging 12.3 minutes and has returned double-digit fantasy points in six of his last eight. Look for Withers to get five-to-seven first-half minutes. And if the Tar Heels stretch this out as the spread suggests - which seems likely given the Wolfpack will be playing their fifth time in five days - there's reason to think Withers will get additional run late as the clock winds down.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.