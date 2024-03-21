DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Friday, March 22

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

By the time Friday's NCAA Tournament games get underway, we'll be down to 48 teams remaining in the chase for the national championship. Friday's slate gets underway at 12:15 p.m. ET from Brooklyn as the Northwestern Wildcats and my alma mater, the Florida Atlantic Owls, get underway on CBS. The day ends with a tip at 10:05 p.m. ET as Grand Canyon and Saint Mary's get underway in Spokane, Wash. There are many solid options to sift through on PrizePicks for Friday.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Alijah Martin, G, FAU

Martin and Johnell Davis were two of the biggest reasons FAU went to the Final Four last season. Both players flirted with the idea of going to the NBA Draft but returned to Boca Raton to play this season. And for that, Owl Nation is thankful.

Martin was a bit inconsistent at times this season, but he always seems to save his best for the biggest games. Martin dropped 25 points with seven rebounds in a win in Orlando against Texas A&M back on Nov. 24. He went for 13 points, including three 3-pointers, against Arizona in Las Vegas on Dec. 23. After going for just four points on 0-for-5 shooting, including 0-for-4 from behind the arc, against Temple in the AAC Semifinals loss, you know Martin is going to be looking to wash the bad taste out of his mouth early.

His target of 18.5 for points and rebounds combined is very low. He averaged 13.3 PPG with 5.9 APG this season while averaging 15.2 PPG and 4.4 RPG in 5 NCAA Tournament games last season. Go high, and feel confident in doing so.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Alijah Martin, Over 18.5 Pts+Rebs

Steven Crowl, F, Wisconsin

If you've read this column all season, you know I am a giant fan of the 0.5 3-PT Made players. You simply need one, and you're done. It's simple, right?

Crowl was an Over 0.5 3-pointer guy in the Big Ten Tournament final against Illinois on Sunday. While he was just 5-of-12 from the field, and he misfired on three attempts from behind the arc, he knocked down a triple in the second half to hit his target. Crowl has had some long-distance confidence lately, going for seven successful 3-pointers across the past four games, including 3-for-5 against Northwestern in the Big Ten Quarterfinals.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Steven Crowl, Over 0.5 3-Pointers

Augustas Marciulionis, G, Saint Mary's

The Gaels junior guard, who hails from Vilnius, Lithuania, averaged 13.0 PPG, 7.0 APG and 4.0 RPG in two games in the West Coast Conference (WCC) Tournament.

Marciulionis is a a player who occasionally gets a hot hand, getting his point totals into the 20's, but generally, he is good for somewhere in the teens. However, where he can really help PrizePicks players is in the assists department. He has had eight or more dimes in three of his past five games, including a pair of 11-assist games against San Diego and Pepperdine in conference play in March. He has at least one 3-pointer in four of his past five games and is working on a streak of four games with four or more rebounds. He is the straw that stirs the drink for the Gaels.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Augustas Marciulionis, Over 22.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Friday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Friday:

