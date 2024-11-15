DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Friday, Nov. 15th

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

The 2024-25 college basketball has plenty of big games on the slate, including a ranked battle between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Purdue Boilermakers at Mackey Arena, two teams which were in the Final Four last season.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Simas Lukosius, G-F, Cincinnati

The Lithuanian senior swingman has been tremendously efficient from the field in the first two games of the season. He hit 8-of-10 in the opener Nov. 4 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and went 6-of-7 from the floor against Morehead State this past Friday. He has also knocked down five 3-pointers on seven attempts, so he really has been pinpoint.

Lukosius is averaging 17.0 points, 5.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game in his two outings, and he has added 1.0 steals per contest, too. He is unlikely to see a ton of resistance in a battle against Nicholls State.

Lukosius is a good bet to post a combined total of 21 or more in points, rebounds and assists.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Simas Lukosius, Over 20,5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Grant Nelson, F, Alabama

Nelson is a key player for this titanic matchup against the Boilermakers in West Lafayette on Friday.

Nelson started out slow, going for just two points (both on free throws) in the opening game blowout of UNC Asheville. Those blowouts are tough for star players, as the game gets out of hand, and minutes are doled out to reserves for mop-up duty, as coaches try to get inexperienced players minutes that normally wouldn't be available in closer, more meaningful games.

However, Nelson has picked up the pace in the past two games, averaging 17.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 2.5 APG in the past two victories against Arkansas State and McNeese. Going against McNeese, arguably the toughest opponent, he had his best game, going for 22 points, eight boards and three dimes while knocking down a pair of 3-pointers on an efficient 6-of-9 from the field. Look for Nelson to shine, with the lights brighter than they have been at any point this season.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Grant Nelson, Over 17.5 Pts+Rebs

Steven Crowl, F, Wisconsin

Last season I was a big fan of playing the single 3-pointer prop at PrizePicks. Once it's Over, it's Over. They can't take it away from you, and you don't have to sweat the whole game.

Crowl simply needs to knock down one 3-pointer in this titanic matchup against Arizona at Kohl Center in Mad Town. He posted 17 points last time out in a rout of Appalachian State, hitting 7-of-12 from the field, including 1-of-3 from behind the arc. He didn't hit a triple in a season-low 24 minutes against Montana State last Thursday. Crowl did hit a 3-pointer against Holy Cross on Nov. 4 in the opener.

That's a 3-pointer in two of three games so far. The percentage are good that he'll get another triple Friday.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Steven Crowl, Over 0.5 3-Pointers

Wednesday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Wednesday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.