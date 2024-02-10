DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Saturday, February 10

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

College basketball has a full slate of games scheduled for Saturday after a rather light night on the hardwood on Friday. We'll focus on the evening window for PrizePicks, looking to pluck some winners to make a late addition to the bankroll ahead of the next big betting events like Super Bowl LVIII and the NBA All-Star break.

Langston Love, G, Baylor

The Bears are coming off a 79-73 win against Texas Tech, and Baylor has picked up victories in back-to-back outings against ranked opponents. It's no thanks to Love, who's been in a shooting slump.

He only hit 2-of-5 from the field against the Red Raiders and finished with six points while going 1-of-6 from the floor against the Cyclones with three points. In four of the past five games, Love has produced 11 or fewer points, which is slightly below his season average of 11.5. Facing the Jayhawks will not be the elixir to cure his scoring ills as they hold teams to a 16th-ranked 39.5 percent from the field.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Langston Love, Under 10.0 Points

Trey Galloway, G, Indiana

Galloway is worth a look for the Over in assists as he's managed four or more in three straight games while averaging 4.7 during the three-game span. He also dished out five dimes in the 87-66 loss at home against Purdue in their first meeting on Jan. 16.

The big picture shows Galloway is averaging 3.9 APG on the season, but only a total of 16 across six true road games. He supplied four assists at Ohio State on Tuesday and represents a solid play to earn at least four against the Boilermakers.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Trey Galloway, Over 3.5 Assists

Tylor Perry, G, Kansas State

It should be bombs away for Perry in a late-night conference tilt against BYU. While the Cougars rank 24th in the nation with a 30.0 defensive 3-point percentage, he's going to give BYU fits with his perimeter shooting.

Perry racked up four triples on 10 attempts against Kansas last time out and is averaging 4.0 3-pointers across the past three games - including five at Oklahoma State last Saturday. He's also posted at least eight 3-point attempts in each of the last three outings and six of eight.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tylor Perry, Over 2.5 3-Pointers

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Saturday:

