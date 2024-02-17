DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Saturday, February 17

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's another full slate of college hoops scheduled for Saturday after a slightly slow start Friday night. As in previous weekends, we'll focus on the evening window for PrizePicks and look to grab some winners to continue to build that bankroll as we ramp up for March Madness.

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Dalton Knecht, G, Tennessee

Who's been hotter than Knecht? He continues to "connect" for big points, including 32 points in the first meeting with Vanderbilt back on Jan. 27 in Nashville. He hit 13-of-21 from the field, with 3-of-7 from behind the 3-point line while adding six rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots and amazingly was only 3-of-7 from the free-throw line.

Knecht has posted 22 or more points in each of the last three games and nine of 10 with four or more boards in 10 straight while posting two or more assists in six of the seven. He represents a solid option to exceed his totals against the lowly Commodores.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Dalton Knecht, Over 30.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Ticket Gaines, G, Providence

Gaines heads into Saturday's matchup against DePaul with some ugly numbers of late. On Tuesday, he only ended up with 11 points, one rebound and no assists against St. John's. He's ended up going Under 17.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts in each of his past five appearances, and that's likely to continue against the Blue Demons.

Gaines went for just six points, two assists and two rebounds across 29 minutes in the 100-62 win at DePaul back on Jan. 17. The good news is that he takes care of the ball and doesn't turn it over. The downside is that Gaines' minutes have recently been a bit erratic and he's scored 11 or fewer points in each of the past five while totaling only one assist during that entire stretch.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Ticket Gaines, Under 17.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Maxime Raynaud, F, Stanford

We've found enough success with these onetime 3-pointer plays lately. All the player has to do is hit one triple and his live scoring turns green. It seems so simple, though you still have to find the right player.

Raynaud is a solid target as he's bagged nine threes across the past four games. He's also been very efficient from behind the 3-point line as he only missed two from deep during that four-game stretch. Washington State allows teams to shoot 32.2 percent from behind the arc - 98th in the country - so Raynaud should be able to get them for at least one triple to keep his streak going.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Maxime Raynaud, Over 0.5 3-Pointers

