DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Saturday, March 30

We had some amazing games Thursday and Friday in the Sweet 16, and the NCAA Tournament has been pared down to the Elite Eight. The East Region Final between Illinois and defending champion UConn goes off at 6:09 p.m. EDT in Boston while the West has upstart Clemson taking on the Alabama in Los Angeles at 8:49 p.m. EDT. Here's three money-making options at PrizePicks to build your bankroll heading into the Final Four.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Terrence Shannon, Jr., G, Illinois

I don't know whether or not the No. 3 seed Fighting Illini is going to be able to oust the defending champs and make it to the Final Four. But if the team wants to continue its winning ways, Shannon will be front and center.

In three games during the NCAA Tournament, he's averaged 28.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals per game and 3.0 3-pointers. Shannon has also scored at least 25 in each of his last seven outings. So that point target looks a little low, even if he's facing the No. 1 overall seed.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Terrence Shannon Jr., Over 22.5 Points

Cam Spencer, G, Connecticut

Spencer has produced decent offensive totals this tournament by going for 14.7 PPG, 4.7 RPG and 3.3 APG to bounce back from an ugly performance against Marquette in the Big East Tournament Final.

Spencer represents a dependable option at the free-throw line having gone 6-for-6 so far while averaging two threes. On Sunday, we should see a little more defense than the Huskies are used to. Even if Spencer were to hit his averages from the tournament, he would come in just below his target number. Go low, and feel confident doing so.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Cam Spencer, Under 23.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Ian Schieffelin, F, Clemson

The junior from Loganville, GA has emerged as a star for the 6th-seeded Tigers. He's been good for 13.7 PPG in three NCAA Tournament games while hitting a total of four triples while registering 8.3 RPG and 2.0 APG.

We should see a track meet against the Crimson Tide as they led the nation with 90.8 PPG while allowing a 353rd-ranked 80.4. So we're going to see these teams running up and down the floor, and you can expect the best offensive options to produce big numbers. As Schieffelin goes, so goes Clemson.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Ian Schieffelin, Over 22.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

