DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Saturday, Nov. 16th

The 2024-25 college basketball rolls into the second full weekend, and we have some dandy games on tap. Top-ranked Kansas is in action in non-conference action, too, as well as top-tier Big Ten and SEC teams.

Dajuan Harris Jr., G, Kansas

Harris and his Kansas teammates take on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies of the Horizon League at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday evening. The game tips at 6 p.m. and it can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+.

Harris opened the season with just six points in 22 minutes against Howard on Nov. 4, although he was an efficient 3-of-4 from the field. In the next two games against North Carolina and Michigan, he shined through with 10 and 11 points.

Perhaps the thinking here is that he'll see fewer minutes with a potential blowout looming, and that is what his target points are so low. In a normal game, he should get to double digits. Even if the game gets out of hand, and he sees fewer minutes in the second half, he is an integral part of the offense and should get to at least seven points.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Dajuan Harris Jr., Over 6.5 Points

Vukasin Masic, G, Portland

Masic rolled up 24 points in the team's 94-53 setback against UCSB in his first game last Saturday, hitting a very efficient 9-of-13 from the field, with 2-of-5 from behind the 3-point line. He added five assists, three rebounds and two steals in his 31 minutes.

Against Oregon in an 80-70 loss in overtime, he was held to just 12 points on 4-of-15 from the floor, including 2-of-9 from downtown. He also managed six boards and four dimes with a steal. He is a huge part of the offense for the Pilots, and he'll be front and center on Saturday against The Beach.

Let's go Over his projected point total, as he should see less resistance against Long Beach than he did against the Big Ten's Ducks.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Vukasin Masic, Over 14.5 Points

Lu'Cye Patterson, G, Minnesota

We're going to keep it very, very simple on Saturday, and go 3-for-3 on point totals.

Minnesota's Patterson has struggled with his shot in the first three games this season. In the opener against Oral Roberts on Nov. 6, he hit 3-of-6 for 10 points, including makes on each of his two 3-pointer attempts. That was his best shooting game, and it's been downhill from there so far.

Against Omaha last Saturday, Patterson misfired on five of his eight attempts, ending up with eight points, and he took a goose egg from distance. Against North Texas in a low-scoring upset loss on Wednesday, Patterson was a dismal 3-of-14, including 1-of-7 from downtown, ending up with just nine points. Let's go low until Patterson starts to find his stroke. Hopefully the Elis can play some defense and continue to keep him down, for our sake.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Lu'Cye Patterson, Under 12.5 Points

