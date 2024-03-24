DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Sunday, March 24

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Heading into Sunday's NCAA Tournament games, the Field of 68 will be pared down to 24 teams, and eight more teams will be hitting the off ramp. There are still plenty of solid options to choose from at PrizePicks for this second-round slate, which tips off at 12:10 p.m. ET in Indianapolis for the Colorado-Marquette game, while ending at 9:40 p.m. ET in Spokane, Wash. for the Yale-San Diego State matchup.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less based on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Eddie Lampkin Jr., C, Colorado

The big man in the middle for the Buffaloes has been an absolute beast in the postseason, going for 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including 5-of-5 from the free-throw line, while adding six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes against Florida in the first round. That comes on the heels of a 13-point performance against Boise State in the First Four game in Dayton, where he also pulled down six boards with three dimes.

Since Feb. 24 against Utah, Lampkin is good for 12.7 ppg, 7.2 rpg and 2.6 apg across the past 10 games. He and his Colorado teammates will certainly had their hands full against the 2nd-seeded Marquette Golden Eagles, but roll with Lampkin until he starts to cool down.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Eddie Lampkin Jr., Over 21.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Stephon Castle, G, Connecticut

Again, we've covered this in the past, but I'm a big fan of the 0.5 3-pointers target score. Of course, it has to be the right situation, though. But one triple, and you're done. There is very little sweating, and it's the most simple target on the board.

Castle hit a 3-pointer on two attempts in the 91-52 win over Stetson in the opening game. Prior to that, though, he hadn't hit a triple, and he went without a 3-pointer in five of the previous six games, so there is risk, and a reason why he has this small target score. But Northwestern allows teams to hit 35.5 percent from behind the 3-point line, one of the worst marks of any NCAA Tournament team in the field. Look for Castle to get loose for at least one 3-pointer.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Stephon Castle, Over 0.5 3-Pointers

Lamont Butler, G, San Diego State

For the final option of the night, we look to the nightcap. Butler was good for 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting in the first-round win over UAB, while also adding four steals, four assists and three rebounds in his 34 minutes. He has been a little erratic lately, including an ugly 2-for-13 shooting night against New Mexico in the Mountain West Final, ending up with just seven points.

However, Butler's target score is a bit on the low side. While, yes, he averaged just 9.4 PPG this season, he has gone for double-digit point totals in five of the past six games, including 12 or more points in four of the past five outings. Yale is a decent defense, so this might be a somewhat low-scoring affair. However, the Elis allow teams to hit at a 33.6 percent clip from behind the 3-point line, which is middle of the road. That's where Butler can get loose and exceed his point total target.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Lamont Butler, Over 10.5 Points

Sunday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Sunday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

North Carolina sports betting launched March 11 with a wide variety of quality online sportsbooks. Some of our favorite North Carolina sportsbook promos include the Caesars North Carolina promo code and the Fanatics Sportsbook North Carolina promo code.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.