DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Sunday, March 31

After Saturday's games, we're down from 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament, at the start of the First Four on March 12, to just six remaining teams heading into Sunday's play. The Tennessee Volunteers and Purdue Boilermakers square off in the first Midwest Region Final Sunday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, while the NC State Wolfpack and Duke Blue Devils clash in an ACC showdown in the South Region Final with a Final Four trip to Phoenix on the line. We have a handful of solid PrizePicks plays to make your Easter Sunday a little more enjoyable.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Fletcher Loyer, G, Purdue

Loyer has been tremendous in this NCAA Tournament. While he is averaging just 11.0 PPG, he has hit a very efficient 5-of-8 from behind the 3-point line, while chipping in with eight assists in the past two outings.

We're focusing on the 3-point shooting, however. At PrizePicks, you'll notice Loyer has a little 'demon' next to his target score. As they explain, demons are a little wild. They're harder to win, but the entry qualifies for higher payouts - up to 100X!

If Purdue is going to bust the suffocating defense of Tennessee, it's going to need scoring from the third level. Loyer is the team's best bet from downtown, and he is a decent bet to at least hit two from behind the arc.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Fletcher Loyer, Over 1.5 3-Pointers

Kyle Filipowski, F, Duke

This will be the third meeting between these ACC rivals from the Raleigh/Durham area since March 4. While Duke won the regular-season meeting 79-64 at NC State on March 4, Filipowski was pretty much a non-factor. He scored nine points with two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 22 minutes, spending some time in foul trouble. And as you remember, that was just a couple of games after his collision with a fan at Wake Forest when he reportedly suffered a lower-body injury.

Fast forward to the ACC Tournament. While Duke lost 74-69 in the ACC Quarterfinals to NC State, Filipowski was a dominant force at 100 percent health. He went for 28 points on an efficient 13-of-20 shooting. He also added 14 assists while chipping in with an assist and three steals before fouling out in 34 minutes.

In the NCAA Tournament, it's been up and down. He is averaging 11.0 PPG with 8.7 RPG and 3.3 APG in three games in the NCAA Tournament. If he hits his averages, he isn't going to hit his target score. Will we get the Filipowski who faced the Wolfpack in Raleigh, or the one who dominated in D.C.? If we meet in the middle, he is still going Under his total.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Kyle Filipowski, Under 27.0 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Mohamed Diarra, F, NC State

We're just going straight points for Mo Diarra, hoping he can keep up the good work. In three games in the NCAA Tournament, he has been in Beast Mode. He is averaging 13.0 PPG with 13.3 RPG, 2.0 BPG and 1.3 APG, while hitting an efficient 62.5% (15-of-24) from the field, with 2 3-pointers made.

Diarra's target score for points is the easiest avenue to an Over result, as double-digit rebounds are no guarantee against Filipowski and Duke, although he did grab 16 boards in the ACC Quarters against the Blue Devils. He had 10 points and seven rebounds in the March 4 loss in Raleigh, however. The best bet is to just play the points, although either way is probably a strong play with the way Diarra is going.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Mohamed Diarra, Over 10.0 Points

Sunday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Sunday:

