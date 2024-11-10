DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Sunday, Nov. 10th

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

The 2024-25 college basketball regular season wraps up the first weekend Sunday, and we'll have a few ranked options on the slate, including the Indiana Hoosiers, Gonzaga Bulldogs and Creighton Bluejays.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Oumar Ballo, C, Indiana

The big man from Mali should be a big headache for undersized Eastern Illinois at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Center on Sunday afternoon.

Ballo, who transferred from Arizona as a graduate student in the transfer portal, made his Hoosiers debut Wednesday against SIU Edwardsville with 15 points on an efficient 6-of-10 from the field, while going for six rebounds, a blocked shot and an assist, and he made three of his four free-throw attempts with four turnovers. It wasn't a huge showing against SIUE, but it wasn't bad considering he was playing his first game in new surroundings.

Ballo is 7-foot-0 and 265 pounds, while EIU has only one player taller than 6-foot-8, and that's F Sekou Kalle who comes off the bench. The Panthers are smallish, and Ballo should have plenty of work in the paint with high-percentage shots.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Oumar Ballo, Over 12 Points

Danny Wolf, F-C, Michigan

Wolf was electric in the team's opener Monday night against the Cleveland State Vikings, as he made sure that head coach Dusty May had a successful debut in his first game at the helm with the Michigan Wolverines.

As a guy born in Cleveland, who is a fan of the Vikings and Ohio State Buckeyes, and an FAU alumnus, you don't know how much that above sentence pained me to type.

Wolf was a very efficient 8-of-10 from the field, finishing with 19 points, 13 rebounds, three blocked shots, three steals and two assists in 24 minutes, and he even had a 3-pointer. With a blowout, Wolf's minutes were rather limited. This game against Wake Forest should be much closer, so he won't see as much rest in favor of the reserves. While he should see a little more resistance, too, he is a good bet to surpass this target score.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Danny Wolf, Over 21.5 Pts+Rebs

Hunter Sallis, G, Wake Forest

Sticking with that Michigan-Wake Forest game, it's hard to ignore Sallis for the 3-pointer play.

He opened the season by hitting just 1-for-5 from long distance against Coppin State in a 64-49 win Monday night, while going 0-for-4 from distance against North Carolina A&T in an 80-64 victory on Thursday night. That's a combined 1-for-9, or 11.1%.

While Sallis was a 40.5% shooter from the perimeter last season for the Deacs, he is off to a putrid start, and facing a Big Ten opponent with size and a tenacious defense isn't likely to jump-start his game.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Hunter Sallis, Under 1.5 3-Pointers

Sunday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Sunday:

