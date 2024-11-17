DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Sunday, Nov. 17th

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

The 2024-25 college basketball season continues Sunday, Jan. 17, with the ranked Baylor Bears, Boise State Broncos and Clemson Tigers in action, among others.

Tyson Degenhart, F, Boise State

The Boise State Broncos host the Clemson Tigers at 1:30 p.m. ET at ExtraMile Arena in Idaho, and the game can be viewed on CBS Sports Network. That's an 11:30 a.m. local tip time, by the way.

Degenhart leads the Broncos with 16.3 points per game (PPG) while hitting 56.3 percent of his field-goal attempts with 4.7 rebounds per game (RPG), 1.7 assists per game (APG) and just a 14.3 percent mark from behind the 3-point line. He is also a very good free-throw shooter at 80.0%.

He was a very solid 4-of-4 from the field against Corbin College last time out on Tuesday before giving way to the younger and more inexperienced players against the inferior foe. He has scored 13 or fewer points in two of his three games, with his average propped up by a 25-point effort at San Francisco. He might have a decent game Sunday morning in Boise, but he is a good bet to go under his target point total.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tyson Degenhart, Under 17.5 Points

Ian Schieffelin, F, Clemson

Everybody remembers the chef hats worn by Clemson students and fans during its electric run through the NCAA Tournament last season Schieffelin was a huge part of the team's success, and a big reason it is off to a hot start.

Scheieffelin started out slow with a 2-of-6 shooting night against Charleston Southern on Nov. 4 before giving way to others in a game with a lopsided score. He was back with authority against St. Francis (PA), scorching the Red Flash for 16 points and 13 rebounds, both season bests. He also added four assists and two steals with his only 3-pointer make of the season.

In Tuesday's game against Eastern Kentucky, he played a season-low 29 minutes, going for 13 points and nine rebounds before checking out. He is a tremendous player, and he is likely to be needed to play more minutes Sunday at Boise State, as the game should be substantially closer. He has gone Over this projected total in each of the past two games, and he'll make it three in a row Sunday.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Ian Schieffelin, Over 20.5 Pts+Rebs

Norchad Omier, F, Baylor

There is no rule against playing three forwards in three plays, so we'll roll with it.

Omier, the first Nicaraguan-born hooper to earn a Division I scholarship, is getting a lot more comfortable in his new surroundings in Waco. He has scored 15 or more points in all three of his games, and he has double-doubles in the past two starts, averaging 16.5 PPG with 11.0 RPG. He has hit 15-of-21 field-goal attempts, better than 70.0 percent from the floor in each of the past two outings.

Omier isn't a huge assist guy, he had two dimes last time out against Sam Houston. Omier is a good bet to go over his Pts+Rebs+Asts target score, and he would have done just that in each of his past two appearances.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Norchad Omier, Over 26.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

