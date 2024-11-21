DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Thursday, Nov. 21

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

The 2024-25 college basketball schedule rolls on with some tournament action on Thursday night. We'll be looking to build off a 3-of-3 night with winners in the Alabama-Illinois game on Wednesday

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Jeremy Roach, G, Baylor

Roach dropped in a season-high four 3-pointers in Sunday's 104-41 rout of Tarleton State, finishing with 14 points in 29 minutes. He has been pretty consistent, and he is getting much more comfortable in his new surroundings.

He opened with just nine points with a 2-of-9 shooting night against Gonzaga in his team debut Nov. 4. He has calmed down, averaging 13.0 PPG in the past three outings with 5.0 APG and 2.3 3-pointers per contest. Let's go Over on Roach's triples Thursday in a high-profile game against St. John's.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jeremy Roach, Over 1.5 3-Pointers

Cedric Coward, G-F, Washington State

Coward streaks into this game with Eastern Washington brimming with confidence. In fact, Coward's good game last time out against Northern Colorado cost me, as I missed hitting the Over on LaJuan Watts' Pts+Rebs total, because the swingman was on a heater. Coward went for 30 points against NorCo, including two 3-pointers, with three assists and two rebounds on 12-of-18 shooting.

Eastern Washington has allowed 84.0 PPG in the past three games, and this is a defense which ranks near the bottom nationally with a 49.6 percent defensive field-goal percentage, 44.7 percent defensive 3-pointer percentage and 82.0 PPG in its four games. Coward should be able to roll up big numbers again.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Cedric Coward, Over 15 Points

Malik Reneau, F, Indiana

The Hoosiers play host to UNC Greensboro at the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind.

Just for the record, on a third-market site, tickets are as low as $2 to see the ranked Hoosiers in action against the Spartans. While UNCG isn't a glorious opponent, c'mon, Indiana fans. That's embarrassing. I thought these people ate, drank and lived hoops. I guess, maybe, the Indiana AD and coach are more to blame, as the games against SIU Edwardsville, Eastern Illinois and UNC Greensboro aren't terribly attractive.

Anyway, Reneau checks into this game averaging 15.0 points per game (PPG), 5.3 rebounds per game (RPG), 1.7 assists per game (APR) and 1.7 steals per game (SPG). Reneau is a good bet to get to his projections in another game Indiana should breeze to victory.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Malik Reneau, Over 13.5 Points

Thursday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Thursday:

Jeremy Roach, Baylor, Over 1.5 3-Pointers

Cedric Coward, Washington State, Over 15 Points

Malik Reneau, Indiana, Over 13.5 Points

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.