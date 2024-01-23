DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Tuesday, January 23

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's another Tuesday, and another full slate on the college hoops hardwood. We have a ton of ranked teams in action, including a cougar-on-cougar battle in the Big 12, and that game features two ranked teams. There are some values to be had, particularly in the later window of games.

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

The 7-foot center for the Blue Devils was the most vocal after Saturday's stunning home loss against unranked Pittsburgh. While he was not necessarily calling out his team, he did express the most frustration toward how Pitt acted in the win at Cameron Indoor Stadium. I expect him to come out with plenty of fire early against a bad Louisville defense.

The Cardinals allow 77.8 points per game, ranking 325th in the nation, and they're also a dismal 326th in defensive field-goal percentage at 46.2. Filipowski and his teammates have the opportunity to get back on track in a big way. Prior to the Pitt game, he was rolling along with 28.0 ppg, 11.5 rpg and 4.0 3-pointers made over his last two games. You'll definitely want him as part of your lineup Tuesday.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Kyle Filipowski, Over 29.5 Pts+Reb+Asts

Fletcher Loyer, G, Purdue

We'll stick with the big guns on Tuesday night. The Boilermakers sophomore guard has been hot lately, particularly from distance, going for two or more triples in seven of his past nine games, and nine of his previous 12 contests.

Michigan's defense is putrid, as the Wolverines allow 77.6 ppg, with the opposition hitting 33.9 percent from downtown, which equates to 228th in the nation. He is hitting from 43.0 percent from behind the arc, and managed to average 13.8 points per game in the previous four outings. He should go over that mark against a very giving Michigan side.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Fletcher Loyer, Over 12 Points

Luis Rodriguez, G, UNLV

Rodriguez has been a rebounding machine lately, going for 9.0 rpg across the past four games. While he is listed as a guard, at 6-foot-6, it is a bit misleading.

Rodriguez is good for six or more boards in eight of his past nine games, including 12 rebounds in a win at Boise State last Tuesday. He is a good bet to get his fair share of rebounds against a smallish Air Force side.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Luis Rodriguez, Over 7.5 Rebounds

