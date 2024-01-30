DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Tuesday, January 30

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's another busy day on the college hardwood, and this is the final Tuesday in January. We really are rounding the corner in conference play and heading for the final weeks of the season leading up to the greatest postseason in all of sports, March Madness. We have some big values on the board, as far as PrizePicks is concerned, so let's pluck some winners and build up a nice bankroll for the NCAA Tournament.

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Hunter Dickinson, C, Kansas

I like to generally take a look at a big man with my first pick, and the 7-foot-2 center Dickinson stands out to me. Generally, I almost exclusively go with Over plays. They're a lot more fun, less stressful, and once it's Over, it's done, and it cannot be taken away.

However, while Dickinson went for 20 points, 15 rebounds and four assists last time out against Iowa State, he is averaging just 17.5 PPG, 8.3 RPG and 3.0 APG in the past four games. If he hits those kind of averages against Oklahoma State, he'll go Under his projected total, just like he did in the first meeting in Stillwater when he had 21 points, seven boards and two dimes. I rarely play an Under, but for Tuesday, I love it.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Hunter Dickinson, Under 31.5 Pts+Reb+Asts

Harrison Ingram, F, North Carolina

Ingram has been a rebounding machine lately. He pulled down 17 boards to go along with 13 points, three steals and three 3-pointers in a 75-68 win over Boston College this past weekend. It was his third consecutive double-double, with Ingram averaging 14.7 RPG during the three-game span.

Ingram has hit double-digits in rebounds in three straight, five of the past six and six of the previous eight outings. Georgia Tech isn't a very good rebounding team and is bad overall defensively. You can expect Ingram to be a beast on the glass at both ends.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Harrison Ingram, Over 9.5 Rebounds

Sam Griffin, G, Wyoming

Griffin and the Cowboys are playing the Falcons of Air Force in a key Mountain West Conference game, and I am expecting this to be a high-scoring affair. In fact, Air Force has hit the Over in 10 of the past 11 games overall, for anyone interested in a little side bet on the game.

Griffin, the senior from Miami, will be a big part of the offense if that Over does, indeed, come through. He has scored 22 or more points in each of the past three outings, and he is good for 14 triples across his past four outings, including three or more 3-pointers in three of the past four contests. It will be bombs away for Griffin against the Air Force.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Sam Griffin, Over 2.5 3-Pointers

