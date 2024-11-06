DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Wednesday, Nov. 6th

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

The 2024-25 college basketball regular season rolls on Wednesday, Nov. 6, and we even have some teams playing their second games of the new campaign already. As we get more information, we can make even more educated picks going forward.

Believe it or not, the biggest games on the board feature Arkansas hosting Lipscomb, and Auburn hosting Vermont. Both of those games tip off at 8 p.m. ET, and each can be viewed or streamed on ESPN+/SEC Network+.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Johni Broome, F-C, Auburn

For the Tigers, it all begins with the heart and soul of the team, Johni Broome. The senior, originally from Plant City, Fla., where you can find some of the world's most delicious strawberries, by the way, originally started his career at Morehead State.

Broome moved to Auburn for the 2022-23 campaign, going for 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocked shots and 1.3 assists per game in 2022-23, while improved to 16.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 2.2 APG and 2.2 BPG last season in 34 starts and one game off of the bench.

We're going to focus primarily on the point total in this game against an undersized Vermont side. He managed 16.8 PPG in his first four games against non-Power 5 teams in the first month last season. Sometimes in these lopsided games, the minutes aren't there, as higher-profile players see less playing time with the game out of hand, giving younger players a chance at minutes. That's always the concern. However, Broome still managed to go for big points in lesser minutes against non-Power 5 teams in the first month last season.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Johni Broome, Over 17 Points

Johnell Davis, G, Arkansas

As FAU alumni, this actually hurts to write. After head coach Dusty May left for Michigan, Davis hit the transfer portal after starring at Florida Atlantic University. The senior from Gary, Ind. rolled up 18.2 PPG last season with 6.3 RPG, 2.9 APG and 1.4 SPG in 34 games for the Owls.

It will be interesting to see how Davis adjusts from going from the American Athletic Conference (AAC) to the SEC, but against a smallish Lipscomb team it should be a soft landing on opening night.

To be fair, Davis missed more field-goal attempts than he took in his first four games last season, and in 2022-23 he got off to a slow start, too. Eventually, Davis is going to get comfortable in his new surroundings, but expect a slower start.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Johnell Davis, Under 17.5 Points

Denver Jones, G, Auburn

For the third leg of our PrizePicks card, we'll go with Jones to hit at least two triples.

Jones connected at a 44.2% clip from the field last season, and he was a career-best 41.8% from behind the 3-point line. He took a major step backward in 2023-24, his first season in Auburn, after starring in his first two seasons at FIU. His scoring was way down, posting just 9.1 PPG, but he still connected for an average of 1.5 3-pointer per game in 21.9 minutes per game in 33 starts and 35 appearances.

Jones should see an increased role in the offense, and his 3-point shooting will help him collect more minutes. He should get off to a decent start against Vermont.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Denver Jones, Over 1.5 3-Pointers

Wednesday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Wednesday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.