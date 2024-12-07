College Basketball Pick'em Today: Saturday Plays for PrizePicks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

On Saturday, it's an exciting slate of college basketball games starting at 11:30 a.m. EST and the final tips at 10 p.m. Kentucky and Gonzaga do battle at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle at 10 p.m. on ESPN2, the highlight of the late-night schedule. We hit 2-of-3 last time out Thursday, which isn't good enough. Let's get back on track with a perfect Saturday.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

L.J. Cryer, G, Houston

Cryer has been all over the board this season by enjoying high-scoring nights while disappearing in other games. The inconsistency has been rather maddening.

Houston and Butler will lock horns in a matchup that should be low-scoring with both sides boasting strong defenses. The Bulldogs like to slow things down by running rather methodically on offense while locking down defensively. They allow teams to only hit 36.2 percent from the field and 26.5 from behind the 3-point line. Both of those marks are Top-15 in the nation.

Houston is likely to see its offensive possessions down quite a bit as it looks to grind out a home win at Fertitta Center at 5:30 p.m. EST. (The game can be viewed on ESPN2, by the way.) As such, we'll go low on Cryer's totals as he's likely to struggle in the points department and rarely does much in the assists or rebounds departments going for three or fewer in each of those during each of his first seven outings.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: L.J. Cryer, Under 20.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Marcus Hill, G, NC State

We'll keep it pretty simple here. Normally, I love picking players who only need one 3-pointer or one steal, etc. to get over the hump. When perusing the projections, I found it rather curious that PrizePicks included Hill.

Hill has made a total of three 3-pointers in eight games and has only taken 10 shots from behind the arc. It isn't a huge part of his game. Florida State heads into Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. allowing 27.2 percent from behind the arc, so Hill and his Wolfpack teammates will have a hard time draining triples against the Seminoles.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Marcus Hill Under 0.5 3-Pointers

Jaxson Robinson, G, Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats play the Gonzaga Bulldogs at 10 p.m. EST in Seattle in the marquee matchup of the night. So we have to select a player there.

Robinson has been extremely erratic this season having missed more shots than he's made over three of the last four outings. He went for 12 points, four rebounds and zero assists on 5-of-13 shooting during a loss against Clemson in the SEC/ACC challenge Tuesday.

Assists aren't a major part of Robinson's game and he's managed four or fewer rebounds from three of four outings and five of seven. That means he'll have to do the heavy lifting in points to get his projection over the finish line, and Gonzaga offers a strong defense allowing 66.3 PPG while sitting No. 3 in the country with a 24.5 percent mark against 3-pointers. Robinson should struggle in all areas.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jaxson Robinson, Under 16 Pts+Rebs+Asts

