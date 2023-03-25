DFS College Basketball: Saturday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We've only got two games to dissect with the Elite 8 getting going Saturday, but DraftKings is offering a $20,000 first-place prize, so there's plenty of money to be won.

Only two players are priced above $9,000, so there's ample room for a deep lineup, and we know we have to be different if we don't want to share the top prize. Let's see if we can identify some guys who will find success without being highly rostered.

Top Tier

Adama Sanogo, F, Connecticut ($7,900)

With prices so favorable, there's minimal reason to not include at least one of the top options in Markquis Nowell ($9,100) or Drew Timme ($9,000), but omitting them seems to offer tremendous budgetary balance. Sanogo has at least eight rebounds in four straight to go along with double-digit points in five straight and 18 of his last 20. That creates a nice floor and ample ceiling.

Julian Strawther, G, Gonzaga ($7,800)

If we want any part of Gonzaga, we're likely forced to pay up, with three options at this price or higher and no one else priced above $5,100. That speaks to their lack of depth, but also the stability of their aces. Strawther has at least nine rebounds in three straight and has scored in double-digits in every game since February 9. A look at his game logs show he's the perfect GPP target, as the floor can be lower than desired, but the ceiling is through the roof.

Middle Tier

Nae'Quan Tomlin, F, Kansas State ($6,500)

Truth be told, I'd probably prefer to stack UConn players in this price range, as there are plenty to choose from. But I need a Wildcat in this column, and another frontcourt option to balance things out. Heck, perhaps if the Huskies are as appealing as I believe them to be, Tomlin could be overlooked. He's not consistent, but he has multiple paths to ample fantasy points be it through points, rebounds and/or blocks, capable of popping off in one or more in any given night.

Tristen Newton, G, Connecticut ($6,200)

At this lineup-average price, Newton seems like a chalky pick, but it's a strategy we can still play as if everyone uses him, the risk is minimalized. Newton has such a diverse game, putting up at least three boards in nine straight, five or more assists in eight of those outings, seemingly rendering his inconsistent scoring an afterthought. But if Newton finds some points, there's a ceiling that we don't normally see in this tier.

Bargain Tier

Vladislav Goldin, F, Florida Atlantic ($5,600)

FAU is so deep it makes it hard to trust any individual piece, but we have to have some shares because the game figures to be wide open at least at times. Golden's floor has been 13.25 DKP dating all the way back to December 14, but unfortunately that's been his spot in two of the Owls last three. That still creates a reasonable floor, even moreso with his steady rebounding. He's shown a 4x ceiling eight times in that span, something that can manifest if he gets some scoring boost thanks to the games expected total.

Malachi Smith, G, Gonzaga ($4,300)

If we're taking a dart throw, I'd rather do it in this game than the other matchup given the higher expected points. Smith has been a spark plug of late, scoring in double-digits in three of his last four and five of his last seven after doing so just twice in his previous 10 outings. He's also rebounding at a high enough level to where he's provided managers at least 17 DKP in eight of his last 10, which is more than enough of a return for this low price point.

