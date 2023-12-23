DFS College Basketball: Saturday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

DraftKings has a seven-game main slate that spans the entire day as we head into a holiday weekend, with the three late ones doubling into a smaller evening contest. What's becoming standard is a $2,000 first-place prize during this non-conference season. And we only have to beat 587 other entries to take it down, so it's as winnable as we've seen so far.

Three games come with predicted non-competitiveness as they list double-digit spreads. Arizona-Florida Atlantic leads us with a 161.5 point total, while two come with expected production under 140, lowlighted by Mississippi State-Rutgers at a paltry 130.5.

Top Players

David Jones, F, Memphis ($9,200)

Loyal readers know I'm a firm believer of building lineups over stable, high-salaried forwards. And on this slate, Jones is the clear choice. Joel Soriano is valuing himself out of being an option. And while Donovan Clingan (ankle) could feast if he's able to play, I also think the Huskies will bring their best here after losing to Seton Hall. The third-highest forward is Tolu Smith, who hasn't played all year and surely wont see major minutes if he returns. It's Jones by default, but there's plenty to love about his game as he's produced more games with 40-plus DKP than he's had under 30 to create a solid floor and ceiling. He's taken double-digit shots in all but one outing and has averaged 14.1 attempts. Vanderbilt enters Saturday 259th in defensive efficiency per KenPom, resulting in the Tigers carrying an 84.25 expect total that Jones surely spearheads.

Johnell Davis, G, Florida Atlantic ($8,000)

I expect Davis to be the chalkiest of plays Saturday due to form, salary and matchup. He hasn't gone under 33.5 DKP in his last four while taking 12.5 shots nightly en route to 18.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 3.5 APG and 2.0 SPG across 31.3 minutes. Given the pace and expected scoring from both sides and the likelihood the Owls need Davis for volume and production to keep pace, I struggle to find a downside outside of likely high-roster percentages.

Middle Tier

Kylan Boswell, G, Arizona ($6,400)

We know we want a piece of the Wildcats attack Saturday as they're again expected to score in the 80s. I think It's a decent bounceback opportunity for Keshad Johnson off a disappointing outing against Alabama where he was chalky, and I also find Oumar Ballo to be playing well and seemingly under the radar. Pelle Larsson has surged to drive up his value, so we're left with Boswell as the cheapest starter. That's never a reason to put someone in your lineup, though he isn't in poor form. We need a 25.6 DKP outing for a 4x return, and Boswell has been worth at least 24.0 in seven of nine. Low-risk, arguably low-reward, but a nice stable option at nearly 28 minutes per game.

Al-Amir Dawes, G, Seton Hall ($5,600)

Dawes is a puzzling player. He's averaged 31.3 minutes and lists the team's second-highest usage from the last five, which gives him ample opportunity for great returns at this below-average salary. But he's been maddeningly inconsistent with eight games under 20 DKP and only three over 25.0. Xavier is stout defensively (32nd), but plays quick (53rd) and we're going to lean on that as the Pirates want to grind it. But ultimately, we've got a narrow spread and 146-point total, so I'll back Dawes to reach at least 20 DKP thanks to game flow and minutes.

Bargain Options

Mawot Mag, F, Rutgers ($4,800)

Mag is an interesting case Saturday. On one hand, he's undervalued as a starter for the last two since returning from injury, though he's averaged 20.75 DKP across 24 minutes for a terrific 4.3x return. On the other hand, this matchup is going to be a grind. It carries an ugly point total with Mississippi State 13th in defensive efficiency and 174th in tempo and Rutgers ranking 14th and 239th. We're not going to be able to bank on Mag scoring for a floor, but rather need rebounds and some timely blocks. The floor here could be pretty low, though the ball should bounce his way enough to provide a fair return if his involvement remain consistent.

Glenn Taylor, F, St. John's ($4,400)

Taylor's minutes are as volatile as we'd expect for this low salary. But he's received 30-plus in three of this last five, and that's possibly good enough at this value that has previously been as high as $6,500 this season. Taylor's a gift being listed with frontcourt eligibility as he isn't sizeable or a bulk rebounder. He's merely a compiler with multiple paths to a fair return. And while the Johnnies are double-digit underdogs, they can still drop 70 points Saturday. There's no ceiling, yet it's a second cheap forward option to free up spending at the higher end.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.