DFS College Basketball: Saturday Preview and Picks

Ten bucks for a one in 352 chance at a grand sounds great. DFS College hoops is laboring, but we have to embrace these odds, recognize the niche and perhaps exploit a contest that may not fill. Feast Week is looming, so better days are ahead. Lets build a bankroll!

DK has a five-game slate that starts at an early 11 AM EST Saturday.

Top Players

RJ Felton, G, East Carolina ($8,800)

For those that don't read regularly, I work the table at the University of Richmond, and had the privilege of viewing a private scrimmage preseason with ECU; the conclussion is Felton is an absolute dog. He's a broad bruiser that makes his rebound numbers fully legitamate, while also being the team's alpha scorer. It's personal for me, but I get a rare spot to highlight how solid Felton is. Beyond personal affinity, there's a 29.6 percent usage rate and near double-double averages.

Baye Ndongo, F, Georgia Tech ($7,600)

If you've read this column over the years, you'll know I prefer paying up for frontcourt options and down for most backcourt players as they seem more plentiful Ndongo has upside, but more importantly, he has a stable floor at a fair price. He's played 29 minutes in each of the Jackets' last three games (despite 11 fouls) and taken a total of 39 shots. Mix in 25 rebounds and it's easy to see the appeal. Georgia Tech is a reasonably heavy underdog, but the game has a nice 150-point total, and he'll be heavily featured in an effort to stay close and pull off an upset.

Middle Tier

David Joplin, F, Marquette ($6,800)

Joplin comes with a 23.9 percent usage rate, second on the team in the early going, and Marquette is expected to flirt with 80 points, making for a second frontcourt stabilizing piece. He's attempted at least nine shots in every outing, and most of them come from 3-point range, so if they're falling the ceiling rises. And with 30+ minutes and seven or more rebounds in three of five, there should be multiple paths to a fair fantasy return.

Blue Cain, G, Georgia ($5,600)

While I might personally prefer some of Georgia's higher-priced pieces Saturday, Cain sticks out at this lower price, and with him not popping in our lineup optimizer, perhaps he won't be heavily rostered. He starts, and Georgia has a tight six-man rotation, so we know his minutes will be solid. He hasn't scored less than nine points in any of the Bulldogs five games to date and has six or more rebounds in three of five. A simple 3x floor play with 4x potential that balances budgets.

Value Plays

Jordan Wood, F, Stetson ($4,800)

Wood appears to be blossoming at his third school, averaging 10.8 points, 2.8 boards and 1.7 assists in 25.0 minutes off the Hatters' bench. This play is simply minutes and price, as he needs 19.2 DKP for a 4x return, and has produced 17.25 DKP in four off five. Stetson is winless on the season and has an implied total of only 67.5 points, so it's not a team we want to invest heavily on. Wood minimizes risk at the price while seemingly offering stability.

Day Day Thomas, G, Cincinnati ($4,300)

Thomas is a wildcard on Saturday's slate. He averaged 26.6 minutes for the Bearcats last season, but missed the first three games this year due to injury, returning against Georgia Tech while playing 13 minutes. That came with a massive 34.7 percent usage rate, and because of the limited minutes, his price fell $2,000, so I'm willing to swing on him at the reduced rate. Cincinnati has an absurd rotation, playing nine or 10 guys at least 10 minutes when all are healthy, but Dan Skillings isn't, and it's fair to expect more run for Thomas in his second game as a result. He averaged 10.3 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 3.3 apg and 1.7 spg last year, and if he can even flirt with that Saturday, we'll get a massive return on this minimal investment. The Bearcats can flirt with 80 points, and Georgia Tech ranks 104th in defensive efficiency per KenPom in the early going. I see next to no risk here.

