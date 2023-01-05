DFS College Basketball: Thursday Preview & Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

After two consecutive days of DraftKings splitting a massive set of night games into two separate slates, we're back to the mega-slates, as there are 12 games to pick from Thursday. There's also a two-game evening slate for the West Coast contingent, but each of those games are included in the main slate as well. Let's get to today's top plays...

Top Tier

Drew Timme, F, Gonzaga ($10,300)

While it feels chalky to go with the highest-priced option on the slate, Timme finds himself in a far better matchup to counterparts Zach Edey ($10,200) and Kris Murray ($9,600). There's also some history here, as Timme has put up 34.0, 43.3 and 47.5 DK points in his last three matchups against the Dons. This year's San Francisco squad plays at a faster adjusted tempo than either of the previous two iterations, checking in at No. 68 nationally, per KenPom. Timme's highest two totals among those previous three scores were on the road, where Thursday's game takes place. That means less blowout potential in what is the highest over/under game (156) of the dozen offered Thursday.

Oumar Ballo, F, Arizona ($8,700)

Ballo checks in at a salary $800 less than the top-priced Azuolas Tubelis despite averaging only 1.6 fantasy ppg less over Arizona's last five games. At posting time of this article, Arizona's Thursday matchup against Washington checks in with the highest implied total of the entire 12-game slate by multiple points. Matchup-wise, Ballo looks poised to have his way in the paint. He's facing a backup center after a season-ending injury to Frank Kepnang, and the Huskies rank No. 242 and No. 296 in offensive and defensive rebounding rate, respectively. Lock in the seven-footer.

Middle Tier

Jalen Hood-Schifino, G, Indiana ($6,800)

The Hoosiers haven't taken the court since Dec. 23, so it will be fair to question their form, but there's no question about Iowa's form of late. The Hawkeyes are reeling, losing three in a row to a dreadful Eastern Illinois team before dropping back-to-back games to Big Ten bottom dwellers Nebraska and Penn State. Iowa is also down a starter in Patrick McCaffery (personal). Hood-Schifino, meanwhile, has ramped up his production after taking over at point guard for the injured Xavier Johnson (foot). The five-star freshman sports an incredible 26 percent usage rate over the team's last five games, and while the likely return of Trayce Jackson-Davis (undisclosed) means he might lose some touches, Hood-Schifino will also add some assists as a result. Not to mention, an over/under of 152.5 projects this Big Ten tilt as the third-highest scoring game on the slate.

Eric Gaines, G, UAB ($6,300)

The LSU transfer is coming off a 40.5 DK point game on New Year's Eve against UTSA -- his fourth performance of 35+ DK points this season. He's averaging 27.88 DK points over his last five, taking double-digit shots in all but one. He may be the 1b to Jelly Walker's 1a, but Gaines is still a high-major talent playing in the fourth-highest over/under game of a 12-game slate. I like him to keep the momentum going, even against a strong FAU perimeter defense (he did put up 37.0 DK points on the road against Georgia without making a single three-pointer, after all).

Value Plays

Nicholas Boyd, G, Florida Atlantic ($5,200)

I'm going heavy on FAU in this game for a couple of reasons. First, the whole team's value is depressed after everyone saw a down game last time out. The Owls scored just 50 points on the road against North Texas, a team with one of the slowest tempos nationally and a top-26 defense (per KenPom). Now, the FAU will go from facing the 363rd-fastest team (per KenPom) to a Blazers unit that ranks No. 11 in adjusted tempo. I'm highlighting Boyd here because he's a starter with consistent minutes and shot volume, but I'll also be taking a good look at Vladislav Goldin ($5,800), Jalen Gaffney ($4,000) and B.J. Greenlee ($5,000), as well as Alijah Martin ($6.500) if I can afford it. I'm sure at least two of them will be in winning lineups Thursday, whether the Owls win or lose the actual game.

Cole Bajema, G, Washington ($5,200)

Bajema has been consistent, if nothing else, this season, as his DK floor since Dec. 1 is 14.0. He's turned things up lately, however, reaching 5x in back-to-back contests. He put up 32.0 against USC before following that up with 29.3 against a top-10 defense in UCLA. The Huskies get another major up-tempo matchup Thursday, as Arizona ranks No. 12 in adjusted tempo rating but only 54th in adjusted defensive efficiency (per KenPom). While I expect Arizona to run away with this one, that doesn't mean some Washington players won't be productive. I'll roll with Bajema, especially if P.J. Fuller (undisclosed) ends up sitting again.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jake Letarski plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: rotojakeski, DraftKings: RotoJakeSki.